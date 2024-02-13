How to fuse Susano-o in Persona 3 Reload

Personas you get at the end of Social Links are among the best in Persona 3 Reload, and Susano-o is your reward for sticking with S.E.E.S. through thick and thin.

Susano-o is one half of the Trickster Theurgy alongside Loki, a strong Persona in his own right. Loki has access to several -dyne skills and Spell Master, which halves their cost. And though Loki can take care of any enemies with Magic, the swordsman is more about slashing them in half.

Susano-o brings strong utility and Slash damage to your Persona lineup. He has access to one of the highest base Strength attributes in Persona 3 Reload (second only to Asura), plus a ton of hefty physical damage skills to put that stat advantage to good use. These make him a great Persona if you’ve maxed out the Fool Social Link and are at level 77 (or a bit below, with the right cards). Here’s how you can fuse him to take on the Shadows.

What Personas do you need to fuse Susano-o?

Susano-o’s signatures: slash and style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Susano-o is available as a Special Fusion in the Velvet Room, so you can’t fuse him naturally or find him in Shuffle Time in Tartarus. He’s level 77 by default, so you need to be at that level (or at least level 72 and be blessed by the Sun Major Arcana card in Tartarus).

To fuse Susano-o, you’ll need:

Take-Minakata (Hanged, 20)

Take-Mikazuchi (Emperor, 23)

Okuninushi (Temperance, 44)

Shiki-Ouji (Chariot, 49)

Kikuri-Hime (Priestess, 63)

All of those Personas can be found in Shuffle Time as you progress, with Kikuri-Hime being available in the final block.

In addition to all the Personas, you need to be rank 10 with the Fool Social Link, which should happen around the end of the year. This Social Link will progress automatically alongside the story, so you don’t have to worry about getting the right answers.

Once you meet all requirements, you can fuse Susano-o using the five Personas on the list. Don’t forget to pass any abilities you may want—for instance, mixing Hell Biker and a Devil Persona makes a Kikuri-Hime that can learn Bloody Charge.

Is Susano-o good in Persona 3 Reload?

Susano-o has access to a good kit, and that’s not including the abilities you can give him through fusions or Skill Cards. He learns seven skills naturally:

Brave Blade (default) Vorpal Blade (default) Charge (default) Auto Mataru (78) High Counter (79) Slash Amp (81) Repel Light (84)

He gets most of what you need by leveling up, but there’s always room for improvement—though maybe not that much room, depending on what you want to cover.

Susano-o is weak to both Light and Shock, which bogs him down a bit. He has access to Repel Light at level 84 and you can use a Resist Elec Skill Card to make him more impervious to damage, but that’s two skill slots just for offsetting his weaknesses. He can do fine with the six remaining slots, especially if you want to make him a Slash expert rather than a melee generalist. That leaves room for two or three Slash skills, plus Crit-based abilities like Crit Rate Amp and Apt Pupil, paired with Arms Master.