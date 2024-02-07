Persona 3 Reload has introduced a new battle mechanic, Theurgy, to the franchise. This ability lets characters fill a gauge through various means and unleash a powerful attack once fully charged.

Every character has a Theurgy attack, ranging from okay to broken.

How does Theurgy work in Persona 3 Reload?

Theurgy is a battle mechanic that allows your characters to unleash powerful attacks once their gauge is full. This mechanic is unlocked after Fuuka Yamagishi joins the SEES, meaning you won’t have access to it immediately. Once unlocked, different characters have to fulfill criteria in battle to fill their Theurgy gauge.

After it fills up, the character gains access to a powerful attack that consumes no SP and bypasses most resistances. This attack is best saved for bosses or when you’re in a pinch. Every character’s Theurgy attack is a game-changer.

All Theurgy powers in Persona 3 Reload

Every character has access to one Theurgy power except the Protagonist, who unlocks a variety of Theurgy attacks depending on his Personas. Party members also gain access to a second Theurgy power once their Personas ascend. This is how every Theurgy works and how to quickly fill the Theurgy gauge and use them.

Protagonist

The true wild card. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: Your Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after summoning a Persona.

The Protagonist has access to seven different Theurgy skills we know so far. You will need to unlock a combination of these Personas to unlock them.

Cadenza (Orpheus + Apsaras): Restores 50 percent HP to all allies while increasing their accuracy and evasion stats.

Restores 50 percent HP to all allies while increasing their accuracy and evasion stats. Jack Brothers (Jack Frost + Pyro Jack): Deals medium Almighty damage to all enemies with a high chance of inflicting Down.

Deals medium Almighty damage to all enemies with a high chance of inflicting Down. King and I (Black Frost + King Frost): Deals heavy Ice damage to all enemies with a medium chance of inflicting Freeze.

Deals heavy Ice damage to all enemies with a medium chance of inflicting Freeze. Best Friends (Forneus + Decarabia): Places a buff that ensures the next attack used will deal more than double damage.

Places a buff that ensures the next attack used will deal more than double damage. Scarlet Havoc (Siegfried + Mithras): Deals severe Slash damage to all enemies while ignoring all resistances.

Deals severe Slash damage to all enemies while ignoring all resistances. Trickster (Susano-o + Loki): Deals massive Almighty damage to all enemies with a chance to inflict a status ailment.

Deals massive Almighty damage to all enemies with a chance to inflict a status ailment. Armageddon (Helel + Satan): Deals ultimate Almighty damage to all enemies in exchange for reducing your HP and SP to one.

As you can see, every Theurgy skill for the main character is varied and can be used in different situations depending on your needs. Healing, buffing, and damage skills are all in the Protagonist’s arsenal of Personas. All he has to do is summon a Persona to create a gradual increase in his Theurgy gauge that will go up every time he deals damage or switches out to another Persona.

He can do it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Protagonist is the true wild card when it comes to Theurgy attacks and can fulfill any role. We recommend fusing as many Personas as possible to make use of his true power.

Yukari Takeba

A powerful gust of wind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: Her Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after using a healing skill.

Yukari’s primary role in the team is healing and as a secondary magic damage source. Her primary element is Wind, and her Personas reflect her roles perfectly.

Cyclone Arrow (Io): Deals severe Wind damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Deals severe Wind damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. Tranquility (Isis): Places a buff that ensures the next magic attack used by any party member will deal more than double damage.

Yukari starts with Io, and her Theurgy focuses on Wind damage. Cyclone Arrow is great against targets with a weakness to Wind and can be used against Wind-immune enemies, so save it for the right time. On the other hand, Isis focuses more on the support role, buffing the party’s magic damage with her Theurgy skill Tranquility.

Junpei Iori

Bringing the heat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: His Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after landing a critical hit.

Junpei is a physical damage dealer with a secondary focus on the Fire element. His role is primarily that of a damage dealer with a high critical strike rate.

Hack n’ Blast (Hermes): Deals severe Slash damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Deals severe Slash damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. Blaze of Life (Trismegistus): Deals massive Fire damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. This skill also fully heals the user.

Junpei’s original Persona Hermes brings more offensive power with Hack n’ Blast, utilizing the full power of his Slash damage type. After acquiring Trismegistus, Junpei’s focus shifts to massive Fire damage with Blaze of Life, also doubling as a full heal for the user.

Akihiko Sanada

Lightning strikes more than twice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: His Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after using a buff skill on himself.

Akihiko is similar to Junpei in terms of dealing physical damage. His primary magic damage type is Electricity, and he focuses on buffing himself to output heavy damage.

Lightning Spike (Polydeuces): Deals heavy Electric damage to all enemies while ignoring their resistances.

Deals heavy Electric damage to all enemies while ignoring their resistances. Electric Onslaught (Caesar): Deals severe Electric damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. This skill also has a high chance of inflicting Shock.

Akihiko’s Persona Polydeuces brings the full might of his Electric prowess with Lightning Spike, damaging all enemies in its radius. Caesar then further amplifies the Electric damage with Electric Onslaught, with a high chance of inflicting the affected enemy with Shock.

Mitsuru Kirijo

The Ice queen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: Her Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after debuffing enemies or inflicting them with a status ailment.

Mitsuru is a master of Ice damage and inflicting negative ailments on her enemies. Her Personas focus on offensive power with their Theurgy skills.

Blizzard Edge (Penthesilea): Deals severe Ice damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Deals severe Ice damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. Blade of Execution (Artemisia): Deals massive Almighty damage to an enemy while decreasing their stats.

Mitsuru’s original Persona Penthesilea lets her deal severe Ice damage to an enemy, making it a great finishing move. When ascending to Artemisia, Mitsuru gains access to Blade of Execution, throwing Almighty damage into the mix while weakening the target.

Fuuka Yamagishi

The backbone of the party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: Her Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after analyzing an enemy.

Fuuka is not an active combatant, but her backline support is invaluable to the party. Her Personas accentuate this playstyle with a variety of team-based buffs.

Oracle (Lucia): Places a random buff on all party members.

Places a random buff on all party members. Revelation (Juno): Places a random enhanced effect on all party members.

Fuuka’s Persona Lucia grants a random buff to every active party member. This can range from simple stat increases to critical strike rates. Juno further amplifies these buffs by granting an enhanced effect on active teammates with her Theurgy skill.

Aigis

The rise of the machines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: Her Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after using a physical skill.

Aigis is a powerful physical attacker with bonuses to Slash and Pierce damage. Her Personas deal additional damage with their Theurgy skills.

Orgia Mode (Palladion): Deals heavy Pierce damage to all enemies while ignoring their resistances. Aigis cannot be controlled for the next few turns.

Deals heavy Pierce damage to all enemies while ignoring their resistances. Aigis cannot be controlled for the next few turns. Maximum Firepower (Athena): Deals severe Pierce damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Aigis’ Persona Palladion brings out the best of her Pierce damage with Orgia Mode. The downside of this Theurgy skill is that Aigis will go on autopilot for the next few turns, so plan accordingly. Finally, Athena’s Maximum Firepower completely shreds an enemy with severe Pierce damage.

Koromaru

Release the hellhounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: His Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after exploiting an enemy’s weakness.

Koromaru’s canine fighting spirit shines through Cerberus with powerful physical buffs and Dark damage. He only has access to one Persona, although it can learn two Theurgy skills.

Hound of Hades (Cerberus): Deals severe Dark damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Deals severe Dark damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. Power Howling (Cerberus): Places a buff that ensures the next physical attack used by any party member will deal more than double damage.

Koromaru’s Cerberus starts with Hound of Hades, a Theurgy skill that deals severe Dark damage to a chosen enemy. As you progress, Cerberus gains access to Power Howling, a buff to your team that lets them deal double damage with their next physical attack.

Ken Amada

Bathe in the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: His Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after his SP drops below half.

Ken focuses on Light damage while doubling as a secondary support to the team. Both his Personas showcase Ken’s strength perfectly.

Divine Retribution (Nemesis): Deals severe Light damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Deals severe Light damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances. Divine Intervention (Kala-Nemi): Revives all party members and fully heals them. The next attack used against any teammate will be reflected.

Ken’s Persona Nemesis accentuates Light damage with Divine Retribution. After ascending to Kala-Nemi, Ken gains Divine Intervention, a Theurgy skill that revives and restores all party members with a damage-reflecting shield.

Shinjiro Aragaki

Violence solves all of his problems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gauge increase: His Theurgy gauge will gradually increase after his HP drops below half.

Shinjiro is the final party member of your crew. His focus is physical damage, with an emphasis on powerful Strike skills. This is mirrored by his Persona.

Bleeding Fury (Castor): Deals severe Strike damage to an enemy while ignoring their resistances.

Shinjiro’s Persona Castor draws power from his hatred through Bleeding Fury, a Strike skill that deals Severe damage and bypasses all resistances. Unfortunately, Shinjiro’s Persona does not ascend or learn additional Theurgy skills.

With the power of Theurgy, you can explore the deepest depths of Tartarus, find missing people, and push on to reveal the mystery of the Dark Hour and its secrets.