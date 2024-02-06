Category:
How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload

Lost around Tartarus waiting for a savior.
An image of a missing person awaiting rescue in Tartarus in Persona 3.
Persona 3 Reload reimagines Tartarus as a completely new and challenging environment. While several elements have been granted quality of life changes, one aspect that carries over from the original Persona 3 is the missing persons.

Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload explained

An image of a missing person in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload.
From time to time, non-Persona users tend to get caught up within Tartarus during the Dark Hour. During your daily life, Elizabeth will sometimes contact you and notify you that people have been missing in Tartarus. When you embark on a new expedition through the tower, talk to Elizabeth at the door to the Velvet Room and she will tell you where to find the missing person tentatively.

In most cases, there will be more than one missing person if you wait to explore Tartarus just before the major Arcana shadows attack every month. When you teleport through Tartarus, the number of missing people will be displayed as you navigate each block. When you know where you want to go, teleport to a block below and make your way there.

How to find Missing Persons in Tartarus

An image of the player character finding a missing person in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload.
Just before you reach a floor with a missing person, Fuuka will notify you that the target you are looking for is on a floor above you. Keep going forward till you get to the target floor and you should notice the camera pan towards the missing person. This indicates they are on the same floor and you should explore thoroughly to find their location.

The missing person tends to stay in a corner of the room, so we recommend checking the side passages first. If you plan on mapping the entire room, you should eventually find them with hostile Shadows in the vicinity. Take them all out and make your way to the missing person to find them in a helpless, disoriented state. This will begin a dialogue.

An image of the player character making a decision regarding a missing person in Persona 3 Reload.
Fuuka will tell you that you need to get them out of Tartarus as quickly as possible for treatment. This is where you can decide whether to take them back to the entrance or let someone from your party do it. We recommend doing it yourself so you can regroup at the entrance and save your game. Repeat this process for every missing person you find.

Once you rescue every missing person available, head back to the entrance, fuse some new Personas, and then head back to the police station in Paulownia Mall to collect your reward.

Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Is Persona 3 Reload on Switch?
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Is Persona 3 Reload on Switch?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Jotun of Power weakness
The Leader's face
Persona 3 Reload: Jotun of Power weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Priestess weakness
First Boss Person3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: Priestess weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Fusion loading screen in Velvet Room in Persona 3 Reload
How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
