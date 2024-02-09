Category:
Persona

How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload

A noble beast of battle.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 8, 2024 11:07 pm
Persona 3 Reload allows you to wield characters and creatures inspired by mythologies around the world as your weapons. While most of the Personas take humanoid forms when summoned, some are instead inspired by beautiful mythical beasts depicted in ancient stories and today we will be fusing one of them: Byakko.

Fusing Byakko in Persona 3 Reload

Byakko, the White Tiger, derived from a mythical creature in Chinese mythology, has been a staple of the Persona and the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series. In Persona 3 Reload, Byakko represents the Temperance Social Link (Bebe) and is the penultimate Persona in the Temperance Arcana right before Yurlungur.

This Social Link unlocks at the end of May, so prepare for it by leveling up. Make your way through the Social Link and level up to level 63. Following this, you have to get the required Personas needed to fuse Byakko. These Personas originate from different Arcana, so we recommend keeping up with constant fusions till you get Personas around the level 65 to 70 range.

Since Byakko is not a Special Fusion, so you can actually acquire the Persona through a simple Dyad Fusion. There are several options you can use, with these being the five easiest combinations to fuse together to unlock Byakko.

Best Byakko fusion combinations

  • Gabriel (Empress, level 62) and Parvati (Priestess, level 48)
  • Horus (Sun, level 67) and Naga Raja (Emperor, level 43)
  • Thor (Chariot, level 64) and White Rider (Strength, level 46)
  • Cybele (Lovers, level 67) and Lachesis (Fortune, level 44)
  • Hell Biker (Hanged, level 65) and Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46)

Pick any of these combinations as you unlock them and you should have the White Tiger ready to go.

related content
Read Article How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Helel using a Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Helel in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Venomous Magus
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Venomous Magus weakness
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
An image of Shinjiro using his Theurgy skill in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Promotional artwork of the main characters from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload is the fastest selling game in Atlus history
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get Topaz in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Mitsuru.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Topaz in Persona 3 Reload
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 8, 2024
Author

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.