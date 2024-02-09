How to fuse Byakko in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload allows you to wield characters and creatures inspired by mythologies around the world as your weapons. While most of the Personas take humanoid forms when summoned, some are instead inspired by beautiful mythical beasts depicted in ancient stories and today we will be fusing one of them: Byakko.

Fusing Byakko in Persona 3 Reload

Byakko, the White Tiger, derived from a mythical creature in Chinese mythology, has been a staple of the Persona and the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series. In Persona 3 Reload, Byakko represents the Temperance Social Link (Bebe) and is the penultimate Persona in the Temperance Arcana right before Yurlungur.

This Social Link unlocks at the end of May, so prepare for it by leveling up. Make your way through the Social Link and level up to level 63. Following this, you have to get the required Personas needed to fuse Byakko. These Personas originate from different Arcana, so we recommend keeping up with constant fusions till you get Personas around the level 65 to 70 range.

Since Byakko is not a Special Fusion, so you can actually acquire the Persona through a simple Dyad Fusion. There are several options you can use, with these being the five easiest combinations to fuse together to unlock Byakko.

Best Byakko fusion combinations

Gabriel (Empress, level 62) and Parvati (Priestess, level 48)

Horus (Sun, level 67) and Naga Raja (Emperor, level 43)

Thor (Chariot, level 64) and White Rider (Strength, level 46)

Cybele (Lovers, level 67) and Lachesis (Fortune, level 44)

Hell Biker (Hanged, level 65) and Kurama Tengu (Hermit, level 46)

Pick any of these combinations as you unlock them and you should have the White Tiger ready to go.