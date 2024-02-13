Category:
Persona

Can you romance multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload

Interested in love triangles, are we?
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 09:14 pm
Persona 3 Reload romance dialogues with Yuko.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players often wonder about romance options whenever a game introduces separate storylines for side characters. In Persona 3 Reload, there are plenty of romance options, so the question evolves into whether you can romance multiple characters.

Recommended Videos

It’s been a while since my last Persona title, so I spent the early hours getting used to the environment. As I went through various Social Links, like Akinari Kamiki (Sun), I got up to speed with all the unique storylines in Persona 3 Reload. Eventually, this path led me to all Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them, but I wasn’t sure whether flirting all around the town would eventually get me in trouble.

Can you have more than one girlfriend in Persona 3 Reload?

Two Persona 3 Reload characters chatting in a school corridor.
Do you have a girl back home? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can have multiple romances in Persona 3 Reload. However, dating multiple characters will have consequences if you get caught cheating. These repercussions will often cause you to repeat content, so you should prepare yourself accordingly.

Players looking to avoid repairing damaged relationships will have options, but it’ll take you longer to advance other love interests.

Max out Social Links before moving on

Getting to maximum Social Link status with a character makes losing your progress impossible, so before moving on to new love interests, max out your rank with your previous one.

Should you date multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload?

Dating two or more characters in Persona 3 Reload may be tempting because you have it as an option. I avoided having multiple romances since you can also stay friends and that was the route with the least drama. What can I say? I get attached, too.

What happens when you get caught cheating in Persona 3 Reload?

If you get caught cheating in Persona 3 Reloadyou’ll lose your Social Link progress with your first love interest. This can be a huge bummer, especially if you were just about to max out that link. Luckily, Persona 3 Reload doesn’t have flashy confrontation interactions, it’s somewhat difficult to get caught, and you’d need to be quite careless.

Fixing reversed Social Links in Persona 3 Reload

Even with the utmost care, you might have accidentally found a way to break your first love interest’s heart. Luckily, all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload can be fixed by drawing fortunes, which is a fairly simple process:

  • Head to the Naganaki Shrine and use it to draw a fortune.
  • In the process, think of the character that you lost Social Link progression with.

This process has an RNG factor, but if lady luck is on your side, you’ll be able to get back on track with your Social Link adventures with the ones you upset.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Persona 3 Reload Keisuke Hiraga Fortune
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
A promotional image of the male protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
The team waiting for Tartarus to appear
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Persona 3 Reload Keisuke Hiraga Fortune
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Keisuke Hiraga (Fortune) Social Link guide
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 students stand in a group outside.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get a Sengoku-era Helm for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
A promotional image of the male protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find a Muscle Drink for Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
The team waiting for Tartarus to appear
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to open a border floor closed path in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 12, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Persona 3 Reload opening video with character and wind turbine
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 12, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.