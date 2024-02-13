Can you romance multiple characters in Persona 3 Reload

Players often wonder about romance options whenever a game introduces separate storylines for side characters. In Persona 3 Reload, there are plenty of romance options, so the question evolves into whether you can romance multiple characters.

Recommended Videos

It’s been a while since my last Persona title, so I spent the early hours getting used to the environment. As I went through various Social Links, like Akinari Kamiki (Sun), I got up to speed with all the unique storylines in Persona 3 Reload. Eventually, this path led me to all Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them, but I wasn’t sure whether flirting all around the town would eventually get me in trouble.

Can you have more than one girlfriend in Persona 3 Reload?

Do you have a girl back home? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can have multiple romances in Persona 3 Reload. However, dating multiple characters will have consequences if you get caught cheating. These repercussions will often cause you to repeat content, so you should prepare yourself accordingly.

Players looking to avoid repairing damaged relationships will have options, but it’ll take you longer to advance other love interests.

Max out Social Links before moving on Getting to maximum Social Link status with a character makes losing your progress impossible, so before moving on to new love interests, max out your rank with your previous one.

Dating two or more characters in Persona 3 Reload may be tempting because you have it as an option. I avoided having multiple romances since you can also stay friends and that was the route with the least drama. What can I say? I get attached, too.

What happens when you get caught cheating in Persona 3 Reload?

If you get caught cheating in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll lose your Social Link progress with your first love interest. This can be a huge bummer, especially if you were just about to max out that link. Luckily, Persona 3 Reload doesn’t have flashy confrontation interactions, it’s somewhat difficult to get caught, and you’d need to be quite careless.

Even with the utmost care, you might have accidentally found a way to break your first love interest’s heart. Luckily, all Social Links in Persona 3 Reload can be fixed by drawing fortunes, which is a fairly simple process:

Head to the Naganaki Shrine and use it to draw a fortune.

In the process, think of the character that you lost Social Link progression with.

This process has an RNG factor, but if lady luck is on your side, you’ll be able to get back on track with your Social Link adventures with the ones you upset.