How to fuse Masakado with Charge in Persona 3 Reload

The last of Elizabeth’s fusion requests in Persona 3 Reload tasks you with fusing a Masakado with Charge, encouraging you to make a powerful Persona with a powerful ability that complements its kit nicely. Thanks, Elizabeth.

Recommended Videos

Charge lets players spend a turn to increase the damage on their next physical attack, like its magical counterpart Concentrate. This works wonders for Masakado himself: at 67, he has one of the highest base Strength stats in Persona 3 Reload, beaten by Susano-o, Chi You, Asura, and Lucifer.

Masakado also has a great moveset, which powers up well with Charge. By default, Masakado comes with Tempest Slash, Myriad Arrows, and Magarudyne, though he can learn Debilitate, Crit Rate Amp, Arms Master, and Unshaken Will. Throw in your favorite skill cards and you can make him a master of physical damage—especially if you fuse him with Charge.

Here’s how to complete Elizabeth’s Request 98 and make yourself a Masakado in Persona 3 Reload.

How to complete Elizabeth Request 98: Fuse a Masakado with Charge

Before you can even fuse Masakado, complete Elizabeth’s Request 87 by bringing her a Loki that’s at least level 75. This will give you the item to make Masakado, so it’s your first step. You also need to be able to fuse level 79 Personas, whether because you’re at level or because you had help from a Major Arcana in Tartarus.

You need to complete a request before you can fuse Masakado. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Masakado’s recipe doesn’t leave much room for experimentation. The samurai Persona is a four-way fusion, so all you need is these Personas in your inventory or Compendium:

Zouchouten (14) (Chariot)

Jikouten (29) (Strength)

Koumokuten (52) (Chariot)

Bishamonten (60) (Tower)

You can fuse a Masakado with Charge in two ways: making one normally and adding Charge through a Skill Card (which we’ve found in the highest levels of Tartarus) or fusing one that has that ability by default. The latter can generally be done earlier, especially if you know what Personas to fuse. The goal is to pass Charge to one of the Personas needed to make Masakado.

Ganesha, Siegfried, and Kali have access to Charge and are around the same level as Koumokoten and Bishamonten. Siegfried has it by default, though the other Personas have to learn Charge before passing it along. Since they’re close in level to two of the target Personas, fusing them shouldn’t be too difficult. Here are a few combinations we can recommend, using Game8’s Persona fusion chart as a base:

Ganesha (Star) + Anubis or Trumpeter (Judgment) = Bishamonten

Siegfried (Strength) + Vasuki or Hecatoncheires (Hanged) = Koumokuten

Kali (Strength) + Orthrus or Vasuki (Hanged) = Koumokuten

Once you have one of Masakado’s components with Charge, all you have to do is fuse the samurai Persona and pass the ability to him, then present him to Elizabeth. Enjoy your newly found firepower.