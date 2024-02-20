How to fuse Chi You in Persona 3 Reload

If you are reading this, you are probably very close to finishing Persona 3 Reload. Obviously, you need some powerful Personas in order to fight the final boss. Chi You is a great endgame Persona, and I’ll tell you how to get it.

Before you fuse Chi You in Persona 3 Reload

You can meet Mutatsu while exploring Club Escapade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the ability to fuse Chi You in Persona 3 Reload, you need to get the Tower Social Link to rank 10. Fortunately, this is one of the easiest Arcanas to max out.

To unlock the Tower Social Link, befriend Mutatsu, the lonely Monk who hangs out at Club Escapade. If you haven’t unlocked him yet, befriend Yuko Nishiwaki (the Track club manager) and get her Social Link to rank 4. She will tell you about Mutatsu if you talk to her in the school hallway near the second half of the game (before you fight the 12th Shadow).

What makes befriending Mutatsu so simple is that you get to befriend him during the Evening. Seeing you only have two Social Links you can raise during the Evening, this pretty much means that you’d need to go out of your way NOT to befriend him. I was able to befriend him just before the end of the year. After you get his Social Link (Tower) to rank 10, you get a message saying you can now fuse Chi You.

Persona 3 Reload: How to fuse Chi You

Chi You is as hard as a brick wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s a good chance you can fuse Chi You (through regular fusion) as soon as you unlock the fusion ability because many combinations work. Here are a few common ways how you can fuse Chi You:

First Persona Second Persona Mot Abbadon Pazuzu Garuda Hell Biker Michael Thanatos Pazuzu Chernbog Vishnu Saturnus Trumpeter Sandalphon Jatayu Mother Harlot Daisoujou Metatron Titania Lakshmi Byakko Mot Beelzebub

Quite honestly, if you have a few Personas equipped by the time you unlock Chi You fusion, there is a very good chance you’ll have a few you can combine to create it. I was around level 80 when I unlocked Chi You, and when I visited the Velvet Room, I had around four different combinations to crate it. If you don’t, just visit Tartarus and gather a few of them, and you should be fine.

What makes Chi You powerful in Persona 3 Reload?

The reason why Chi You is so powerful is because it can withstand a lot of damage. Thanks to his high stats and plenty of passive abilities, Chi You can become a very reliable shield for the main character. I highly recommend you equip your Chi You with a few attack abilities so that you can also do some damage while holding your guard. Abilities like Firm Stance, Arms Master, and Ali Dance also work great with Chi You.