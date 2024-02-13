All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload brings a humungous roster of over 150 Personas you can build your dream team around. These Personas are represented by 22 Arcanas, each tied to one Social Link you have to develop.
For the sake of convenience, these are all the Personas in Persona 3 Reload.
All Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Every Persona in Persona 3 Reload can be found listed in one of these 22 Arcanas. Fusions between different Personas will yield different results, and you will often find the resulting Persona to be from a different Arcana than the ones you used as fusion materials. This can make it hard to keep track of which Personas fall into which Arcana category, especially when you need them for Social Links.
For this purpose, our Persona list will divide all of them by their Arcana, listing the minimum level you need to be to fuse them and the easiest to acquire Personas to be used as fusion materials. If you are looking for a particular Persona, you can find it on this page.
Fool
Social Link: SEES
The Fool Arcana is denoted by the number zero and is the wild card of the group. You will find Personas of all kinds here that learn different offensive and defensive skills.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Orpheus Telos
|91
|Thanatos, Asura, Chi You, Metatron, Helel, Messiah
|Susano-o
|77
|Take-Minakata, Take-Mikazuchi, Okuninushi, Shiki-Ouji, Kikuri-Hime
|Loki
|69
|Siegfried, Uriel
|Decarabia
|54
|Anubis, Dominion
|Ose
|41
|Lamia, Queen Medb
|Black Frost
|37
|Jack Frost, Pyro Jack, King Frost
|Legion
|26
|Unicorn, Zouchouten
|Slime
|12
|Angel, Omoikane
|Orpheus
|One
|<Default Persona>
Magician
Social Link: Kenji Tomochika
The Magician Arcana is denoted by the number one and comprises a lot of heavy magical damage dealers due to their high Magic stat. The Personas in this list work as good supports as well.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Futsunushi
|74
|Raphael, Kikuri-Hime
|Surt
|60
|Throne, Nebiros
|Rangda
|50
|Black Frost, Ganga
|Orobas
|39
|Genbu, Mothman
|Sati
|29
|Oberon, Matador
|Hua Po
|19
|Rakshasa, Oberon
|Pyro Jack
|15
|Forneus, Valkyrie
|Jack Frost
|Eight
|Angel, Ara Mitama
|Nekomata
|Three
|Apsaras, Pixie
High Priestess
Social Link: Fuuka Yamagishi
The High Priestess Arcana is denoted by the number two and consists of strong support Personas. Their high Magic stat also makes them strong secondary damage dealers as coverage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Scathach
|75
|Seth, Byakko
|Kikuri-Hime
|61
|Kaiwan, White Rider
|Parvati
|48
|Sati, Sarasvati, Dakini
|Ganga
|41
|Flauros, Incubus
|Sarasvati
|32
|Narcissus, Mithras
|High Pixie
|20
|Tam Lin, Zouchouten
|Unicorn
|11
|Omoikane, Lilim
|Apsaras
|Two
|Unicorn, High Pixie
Empress
Social Link: Mitsuru Kirijo
The Empress Arcana is denoted by the number three and is full of offense-oriented Personas. These Personas’ damage types are physical and magical, so they have everything you need.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Alilat
|84
|Scathach, Masakado
|Mother Harlot
|77
|Loki, Baal Zebul
|Skadi
|68
|Garuda, Hell Biker
|Gabriel
|62
|Titania, Dionysus
|Hariti
|48
|Loa, Hanuman
|Yaksini
|32
|Matador, Pale Rider
|Leanan Sidhe
|21
|Tam Lin, Gurulu
Emperor
Social Link: Hidetoshi Odagiri
The Emperor Arcana is denoted by the number four and, like the Empress, is full of strong physical and magical damage dealers. A lot of these Personas are also used in Special Fusions.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Odin
|74
|Kikuri-Hime, Lilith
|Barong
|63
|Koumokuten, Decarabia
|Belphegor
|53
|Ose, Shiki-Ouji
|Naga Raja
|43
|Sarasvati, Incubus
|King Frost
|34
|Matador, Lamia
|Take-Mikazuchi
|23
|Rakshasa, Naga
|Oberon
|16
|Archangel, Tam Lin
|Forneus
|Seven
|Pixie, Angel
Hierophant
Social Link: Old Couple (Bunkichi and Mitsuko)
The Hierophant Arcana is denoted by the number five and consists of Personas that specialize in inflicting different status ailments while dealing magical damage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Kohryu
|71
|Genbu, Seiryu, Suzaku, Byakko
|Daisoujou
|59
|Dionysus, Nebiros
|Mishaguji
|48
|Orobas, Ose
|Thoth
|40
|Pale Rider, Mithras
|Flauros
|33
|Forneus, Berith, Eligor
|Shiisaa
|23
|Zouchouten, Pisaca
|Berith
|13
|Forneus, Onmoraki
|Omoikane
|Seven
|Nekomata, Angel
Lovers
Social Link: Yukari Takeba
The Lovers Arcana is denoted by the number six and consists of powerful supports and elemental damage dealers. Some of the best Wind Personas are part of this Arcana.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Cybele
|67
|Daisoujou, Kikuri-Hime
|Raphael
|60
|Parvati, Throne
|Titania
|49
|Clotho, Orobas
|Saki Mitama
|36
|Kushi Mitama, Sati
|Queen Medb
|28
|Matador, Yatagarasu
|Narcissus
|23
|Fortuna, Pyro Jack
|Tam Lin
|13
|Onmoraki, Chimera
|Silky
|Five
|Apsaras, Angel
|Pixie
|Two
|Silky, Tam Lin
Chariot
Social Link: Kazushi Miyamoto
The Chariot Arcana is denoted by the number seven and comprises several heavy-hitting physical and magical damage dealers. If you’re looking for strong offense-oriented Personas, this is the Arcana.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Thor
|64
|Decarabia, Suzaku
|Koumokuten
|52
|Naga Raja, Titania
|Shiki-Ouji
|45
|Mothman, Loa
|Oni
|31
|Shiisaa, Lamia
|Mithras
|24
|Tam Lin, Pyro Jack
|Zouchouten
|14
|Inugami, Valkyrie
|Chimera
|Nine
|Silky, Forneus
|Ara Mitama
|Six
|Pixie, Nekomata
Justice
Social Link: Chihiro Fushimi
The Justice Arcana is denoted by the number eight and consists of the hierarchy of Angels. This means several Persona with strong light damage, instakill moves, and healing skills.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Melchizedek
|66
|Rangda, Suzaku
|Throne
|52
|Ganga, Naga Raja
|Dominion
|42
|Oni, Flauros
|Virtue
|32
|Narcissus, Orthrus
|Power
|25
|Fortuna, Naga
|Principality
|16
|Slime, Tam Lin
|Archangel
|10
|Ara Mitama, Omoikane
|Angel
|Four
|Apsaras, Nekomata
Hermit
Social Link: Maya (Online Game)
The Hermit Arcana is denoted by the number nine and consists of notable mystical figures and creatures from different mythologies. Ailment inflicters and Dark damage dealers are found here.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Arahabaki
|68
|Daisoujou, Byakko
|Kumbhanda
|61
|Koumokuten, Uriel
|Nebiros
|52
|Shiki-Ouji, Nidhoggr
|Kurama Tengu
|46
|Seiryu, Thoth
|Dakini
|38
|Sati, Flauros
|Mothman
|31
|Matador, Queen Medb
|Lamia
|25
|Oberon, Pale Rider
|Naga
|17
|Lilim, Slime
|Onmoraki
|Eight
|Omoikane, Jack Frost
Fortune
Social Link: Keisuke Hiraga
The Fortune Arcana is denoted by the number 10 and consists of several strong Wind and Ice damage dealers. These Personas also have great stat-altering skills.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Lakshmi
|73
|Decarabia, Mot
|Norn
|65
|Clotho, Lachesis, Atropos
|Atropos
|56
|Samael, Mishaguji
|Lachesis
|44
|Thoth, Hanuman
|Clotho
|37
|Pale Rider, Flauros
|Kushi Mitama
|28
|High Pixie, Mitra
|Sandman
|20
|Unicorn, Nigi Mitama
|Fortuna
|15
|Angel, Silky, Unicorn
Strength
Social Link: Yuko Nishiwaki
The Strength Arcana is denoted by the number 11 and comprises different types of physical damage dealers, including Strike, Slash, and Pierce damage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Atavaka
|72
|Kumbhanda, Lilith
|Kali
|63
|Nebiros, Pazuzu
|Siegfried
|54
|Hariti, Lachesis
|White Rider
|46
|Clotho, Black Frost
|Hanuman
|36
|Sati, Setanta
|Jikokuten
|29
|High Pixie, Lamia
|Matador
|22
|Pyro Jack, Neko Shogun
|Rakshasa
|15
|Berith, Inugami
|Valkyrie
|10
|Forneus, Omoikane
Hanged Man
Social Link: Maiko Oohashi (Girl at the Shrine)
The Hanged Man Arcana is denoted by the number 12 and consists of several Dark damage Personas with the potential of different instant-kill skills.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Attis
|73
|Melchizedek, Norn
|Hell Biker
|65
|Belphegor, Dominion
|Mada
|57
|Hanuman, Vasuki, Naga Raja, Ganesha
|Hecatoncheires
|47
|Black Frost, Thoth
|Vasuki
|38
|Mithras, Baphomet
|Orthrus
|27
|Hua Po, Leanan Sidhe
|Take-Minakata
|20
|Slime, Berith
|Inugami
|10
|Angel, Forneus
Death
Social Link: Pharos (Mysterious Boy)
The Death Persona is denoted by the number 13. Several Personas that represent different aspects of death are found in this group.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Thanatos
|78
|Pisaca, Pale Rider, Loa, Samael, Mot, Alice
|Alice
|68
|Pixie, Lilim, Narcissus, Titania
|Mot
|58
|Succubus, Thunderbird
|Samael
|41
|Saki Mitama, Genbu
|Loa
|33
|Tam Lin, Neko Shogun
|Pale Rider
|23
|Berith, Gurulu, Matador
|Pisaca
|15
|Valkyrie, Slime
Temperance
Social Link: Bebe
The Temperance Arcana is denoted by the number 14 and consists of some of the strongest elemental powerhouses through different stages of the game.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Yurlungur
|71
|Thor, Seth
|Byakko
|63
|Nebiros, Trumpeter
|Suzaku
|55
|Naga Raja, Quetzalcoatl
|Okuninushi
|44
|Orobas, Incubus
|Seiryu
|38
|Narcissus, Clotho
|Genbu
|30
|Naga, Orthrus
|Mitra
|22
|Zouchouten, Valkyrie
|Nigi Mitama
|12
|Nekomata, Lilim
Devil
Social Link: President Tanaka
The Devil Arcana is denoted by the number 15 and consists of several powerful Dark damage dealers and ailment inflicters. A lot of these Personas are also needed for powerful Special Fusions.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Beelzebub
|81
|Incubus, Succubus, Pazuzu, Lilith, Baal Zebul, Abaddon
|Abaddon
|76
|Byakko, Qitian Dasheng
|Lilith
|65
|Surt, Koumokuten
|Pazuzu
|56
|Titania, Quetzalcoatl
|Succubus
|47
|Hanuman, Girimekhala
|Incubus
|37
|Saki Mitama, Yatagarasu
|Baphomet
|30
|Pisaca, Mitra
|Mokoi
|18
|Forneus, Chimera
|Lilim
|Eight
|Nekomata, Ara Mitama
Tower
Social Link: Mutatsu (Old Monk)
The Tower Arcana is denoted by the number 16 and comprises several strong magic damage dealers that can carry you through the mid-game and beyond.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Chi You
|86
|Garuda, Michael
|Shiva
|82
|Rangda, Barong
|Masakado
|79
|Zouchouten, Jikokuten, Koumokuten, Bishamonten
|Mara
|75
|Incubus, Pazuzu, Mot, Kumbhanda, Attis
|Qitian Dasheng
|67
|Gabriel, Daisoujou
|Bishmonten
|60
|Loa, Succubus
|Cu Chulainn
|40
|Yaksini, Baphomet
|Eligor
|31
|Pisaca, Lilim
Star
Social Link: Mamoru Hayase (Rival Athlete)
The Star Arcana is denoted by the number 17 and consists of several celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Fire and Wind damage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Helel
|88
|Susano-o, Mother Harlot
|Saturnus
|76
|Skadi, Attis
|Houou
|70
|Barong, Norn
|Garuda
|64
|Decarabia, Hariti
|Ganesha
|51
|Incubus, Nidhoggr
|Kaiwan
|42
|Legion, Yaksini
|Setanta
|29
|High Pixie, Gurulu
|Neko Shogun
|17
|Angel, Valkyrie
Moon
Social Link: Nozomi Suemitsu (Gourmet King)
The Moon Arcana is denoted by the number 18 and comprises celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Ice and Electric damage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Sandalphon
|80
|Loki, Mara
|Baal Zebul
|72
|Kikuri-Hime, Kali
|Seth
|62
|Surt, Nebiros
|Chernobog
|56
|Siegfried, Okuninushi
|Dionysus
|49
|Naga Raja, Incubus
|Girimekhala
|39
|Shiisaa, Kushi Mitama
|Yamata-no-Orochi
|25
|Principality, Nigi Mitama
|Gurulu
|14
|Unicorn, Valkyrie
Sun
Social Link: Akinari Kamiki (Dying Young Man)
The Sun Arcana is denoted by the number 19 and consists of celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Light and Almighty damage.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Asura
|85
|Rakshasa, Girimekhala, Bishamonten, Qitian Dasheng, Atavaka, Vishnu
|Vishnu
|78
|Cybele, Qitian Dasheng
|Horus
|67
|Atropos, Siegfried
|Jatayu
|55
|Lachesis, White Rider
|Quetzalcoatl
|45
|Yaksini, Dakini
|Thunderbird
|35
|Sandman, Jikokuten
|Yatagarasu
|24
|Fortuna, Valkyrie
Judgement
Social Link: Nyx Annihilation Team
The Judgement Arcana is denoted by the number 20 and is composed of the most powerful Personas in the game. A strong focus on Almighty damage ensures you can take out any target with these.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Messiah
|91
|Orpheus, Thanatos
|Lucifer
|89
|Samael, Abaddon, Beelzebub, Satan, Helel
|Satan
|82
|Lilith, Mara
|Michael
|70
|Qitian Dasheng, Ganesha
|Trumpeter
|59
|Black Frost, Quetzalcoatl
|Anubis
|40
|Fortuna, Yatagarasu
Aeon
Social Link: Aigis
The Aeon Arcana is denoted by the number 21 and is the last Social Link you unlock (apart from Judgement). There are only four Personas in this group and they are all powerful.
|Persona
|Required level
|Fusion materials
|Metatron
|87
|Uriel, Raphael, Gabriel, Michael
|Ananta
|73
|Hecatoncheires, Horus
|Uriel
|57
|Decarabia, Anubis
|Nidhoggr
|47
|Leanan Sidhe, Gurulu