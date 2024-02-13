Category:
All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload

Every Persona in the compendium.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 13, 2024 04:32 am
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload brings a humungous roster of over 150 Personas you can build your dream team around. These Personas are represented by 22 Arcanas, each tied to one Social Link you have to develop.

For the sake of convenience, these are all the Personas in Persona 3 Reload.

All Personas in Persona 3 Reload

Every Persona in Persona 3 Reload can be found listed in one of these 22 Arcanas. Fusions between different Personas will yield different results, and you will often find the resulting Persona to be from a different Arcana than the ones you used as fusion materials. This can make it hard to keep track of which Personas fall into which Arcana category, especially when you need them for Social Links.

For this purpose, our Persona list will divide all of them by their Arcana, listing the minimum level you need to be to fuse them and the easiest to acquire Personas to be used as fusion materials. If you are looking for a particular Persona, you can find it on this page.

Fool

An image showcasing the Fool Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of a free spirit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: SEES

The Fool Arcana is denoted by the number zero and is the wild card of the group. You will find Personas of all kinds here that learn different offensive and defensive skills.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Orpheus Telos91Thanatos, Asura, Chi You, Metatron, Helel, Messiah
Susano-o77Take-Minakata, Take-Mikazuchi, Okuninushi, Shiki-Ouji, Kikuri-Hime
Loki69Siegfried, Uriel
Decarabia54Anubis, Dominion
Ose41Lamia, Queen Medb
Black Frost37Jack Frost, Pyro Jack, King Frost
Legion26Unicorn, Zouchouten
Slime12Angel, Omoikane
OrpheusOne<Default Persona>
The Fool Arcana also has the entirety of the SEES tied to its Social Link and will automatically level up as you complete story events throughout the year.

Magician

An image showcasing the Magician Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of resourcefulness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Kenji Tomochika

The Magician Arcana is denoted by the number one and comprises a lot of heavy magical damage dealers due to their high Magic stat. The Personas in this list work as good supports as well.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Futsunushi74Raphael, Kikuri-Hime
Surt60Throne, Nebiros
Rangda50Black Frost, Ganga
Orobas39Genbu, Mothman
Sati29Oberon, Matador
Hua Po19Rakshasa, Oberon
Pyro Jack15Forneus, Valkyrie
Jack FrostEightAngel, Ara Mitama
NekomataThreeApsaras, Pixie
Junpei Iori’s Hermes and Trismegistus are also Personas from the Magician Arcana, but they are unique to him and cannot be fused.

High Priestess

An image showcasing the Priestess Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of intuition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Fuuka Yamagishi

The High Priestess Arcana is denoted by the number two and consists of strong support Personas. Their high Magic stat also makes them strong secondary damage dealers as coverage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Scathach75Seth, Byakko
Kikuri-Hime61Kaiwan, White Rider
Parvati48Sati, Sarasvati, Dakini
Ganga41Flauros, Incubus
Sarasvati32Narcissus, Mithras
High Pixie20Tam Lin, Zouchouten
Unicorn11Omoikane, Lilim
ApsarasTwoUnicorn, High Pixie
Fuuka Yamagishi’s Lucia and Juno are also part of the High Priestess Arcana, but similar to Junpei, they are unique to her.

Empress

An image showcasing the Empress Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of abundance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mitsuru Kirijo

The Empress Arcana is denoted by the number three and is full of offense-oriented Personas. These Personas’ damage types are physical and magical, so they have everything you need.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Alilat84Scathach, Masakado
Mother Harlot77Loki, Baal Zebul
Skadi68Garuda, Hell Biker
Gabriel62Titania, Dionysus
Hariti48Loa, Hanuman
Yaksini32Matador, Pale Rider
Leanan Sidhe21Tam Lin, Gurulu
Mitsuru Kirijo’s Penthesilia and Artemisia are both included in the Empress Arcana.

Emperor

An image showcasing the Emperor Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of authority. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Hidetoshi Odagiri

The Emperor Arcana is denoted by the number four and, like the Empress, is full of strong physical and magical damage dealers. A lot of these Personas are also used in Special Fusions.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Odin74Kikuri-Hime, Lilith
Barong63Koumokuten, Decarabia
Belphegor53Ose, Shiki-Ouji
Naga Raja43Sarasvati, Incubus
King Frost34Matador, Lamia
Take-Mikazuchi23Rakshasa, Naga
Oberon16Archangel, Tam Lin
ForneusSevenPixie, Angel
Akihiko Sanada’s Polydeuces and Caesar are part of the Emperor Arcana.

Hierophant

An image showcasing the Hierophant Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of conformity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Old Couple (Bunkichi and Mitsuko)

The Hierophant Arcana is denoted by the number five and consists of Personas that specialize in inflicting different status ailments while dealing magical damage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Kohryu71Genbu, Seiryu, Suzaku, Byakko
Daisoujou59Dionysus, Nebiros
Mishaguji48Orobas, Ose
Thoth40Pale Rider, Mithras
Flauros33Forneus, Berith, Eligor
Shiisaa23Zouchouten, Pisaca
Berith13Forneus, Onmoraki
OmoikaneSevenNekomata, Angel
Shinjiro Aragaki’s Castor is included in the Hierophant Arcana.

Lovers

An image showcasing the Lovers Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of harmony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Yukari Takeba

The Lovers Arcana is denoted by the number six and consists of powerful supports and elemental damage dealers. Some of the best Wind Personas are part of this Arcana.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Cybele67Daisoujou, Kikuri-Hime
Raphael60Parvati, Throne
Titania49Clotho, Orobas
Saki Mitama36Kushi Mitama, Sati
Queen Medb28Matador, Yatagarasu
Narcissus23Fortuna, Pyro Jack
Tam Lin13Onmoraki, Chimera
SilkyFiveApsaras, Angel
PixieTwoSilky, Tam Lin
Yukari Takeba’s Io and Isis are also included in the Lovers Arcana.

Chariot

An image showcasing the Chariot Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of determination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Kazushi Miyamoto

The Chariot Arcana is denoted by the number seven and comprises several heavy-hitting physical and magical damage dealers. If you’re looking for strong offense-oriented Personas, this is the Arcana.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Thor64Decarabia, Suzaku
Koumokuten52Naga Raja, Titania
Shiki-Ouji45Mothman, Loa
Oni31Shiisaa, Lamia
Mithras24Tam Lin, Pyro Jack
Zouchouten14Inugami, Valkyrie
ChimeraNineSilky, Forneus
Ara MitamaSixPixie, Nekomata
Aigis’ Palladion and Athena are a part of the Chariot Arcana.

Justice

An image showcasing the Justice Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of truth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Chihiro Fushimi

The Justice Arcana is denoted by the number eight and consists of the hierarchy of Angels. This means several Persona with strong light damage, instakill moves, and healing skills.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Melchizedek66Rangda, Suzaku
Throne52Ganga, Naga Raja
Dominion42Oni, Flauros
Virtue32Narcissus, Orthrus
Power25Fortuna, Naga
Principality16Slime, Tam Lin
Archangel10Ara Mitama, Omoikane
AngelFourApsaras, Nekomata
Ken Amada’s Nemesis and Kala-Nemi are both part of the Justice Arcana.

Hermit

An image showcasing the Hermit Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of introspection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Maya (Online Game)

The Hermit Arcana is denoted by the number nine and consists of notable mystical figures and creatures from different mythologies. Ailment inflicters and Dark damage dealers are found here.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Arahabaki68Daisoujou, Byakko
Kumbhanda61Koumokuten, Uriel
Nebiros52Shiki-Ouji, Nidhoggr
Kurama Tengu46Seiryu, Thoth
Dakini38Sati, Flauros
Mothman31Matador, Queen Medb
Lamia25Oberon, Pale Rider
Naga17Lilim, Slime
OnmorakiEightOmoikane, Jack Frost

Fortune

An image showcasing the Fortune Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of destiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Keisuke Hiraga

The Fortune Arcana is denoted by the number 10 and consists of several strong Wind and Ice damage dealers. These Personas also have great stat-altering skills.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Lakshmi73Decarabia, Mot
Norn65Clotho, Lachesis, Atropos
Atropos56Samael, Mishaguji
Lachesis44Thoth, Hanuman
Clotho37Pale Rider, Flauros
Kushi Mitama28High Pixie, Mitra
Sandman20Unicorn, Nigi Mitama
Fortuna15Angel, Silky, Unicorn

Strength

An image showcasing the Strength Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of courage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Yuko Nishiwaki

The Strength Arcana is denoted by the number 11 and comprises different types of physical damage dealers, including Strike, Slash, and Pierce damage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Atavaka72Kumbhanda, Lilith
Kali63Nebiros, Pazuzu
Siegfried54Hariti, Lachesis
White Rider46Clotho, Black Frost
Hanuman36Sati, Setanta
Jikokuten29High Pixie, Lamia
Matador22Pyro Jack, Neko Shogun
Rakshasa15Berith, Inugami
Valkyrie10Forneus, Omoikane

Hanged Man

An image showcasing the Hanged Man Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of perspective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Maiko Oohashi (Girl at the Shrine)

The Hanged Man Arcana is denoted by the number 12 and consists of several Dark damage Personas with the potential of different instant-kill skills.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Attis73Melchizedek, Norn
Hell Biker65Belphegor, Dominion
Mada57Hanuman, Vasuki, Naga Raja, Ganesha
Hecatoncheires47Black Frost, Thoth
Vasuki38Mithras, Baphomet
Orthrus27Hua Po, Leanan Sidhe
Take-Minakata20Slime, Berith
Inugami10Angel, Forneus

Death

An image showcasing the Death Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of transition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Pharos (Mysterious Boy)

The Death Persona is denoted by the number 13. Several Personas that represent different aspects of death are found in this group.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Thanatos78Pisaca, Pale Rider, Loa, Samael, Mot, Alice
Alice68Pixie, Lilim, Narcissus, Titania
Mot58Succubus, Thunderbird
Samael41Saki Mitama, Genbu
Loa33Tam Lin, Neko Shogun
Pale Rider23Berith, Gurulu, Matador
Pisaca15Valkyrie, Slime
The Death Social Link also levels up automatically through story events, sometimes leveling up multiple times during certain events.

Temperance

An image showcasing the Temperance Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Bebe

The Temperance Arcana is denoted by the number 14 and consists of some of the strongest elemental powerhouses through different stages of the game.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Yurlungur71Thor, Seth
Byakko63Nebiros, Trumpeter
Suzaku55Naga Raja, Quetzalcoatl
Okuninushi44Orobas, Incubus
Seiryu38Narcissus, Clotho
Genbu30Naga, Orthrus
Mitra22Zouchouten, Valkyrie
Nigi Mitama12Nekomata, Lilim

Devil

An image showcasing the Devil Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of attachment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: President Tanaka

The Devil Arcana is denoted by the number 15 and consists of several powerful Dark damage dealers and ailment inflicters. A lot of these Personas are also needed for powerful Special Fusions.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Beelzebub81Incubus, Succubus, Pazuzu, Lilith, Baal Zebul, Abaddon
Abaddon76Byakko, Qitian Dasheng
Lilith65Surt, Koumokuten
Pazuzu56Titania, Quetzalcoatl
Succubus47Hanuman, Girimekhala
Incubus37Saki Mitama, Yatagarasu
Baphomet30Pisaca, Mitra
Mokoi18Forneus, Chimera
LilimEightNekomata, Ara Mitama

Tower

An image showcasing the Tower Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of revelation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mutatsu (Old Monk)

The Tower Arcana is denoted by the number 16 and comprises several strong magic damage dealers that can carry you through the mid-game and beyond.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Chi You86Garuda, Michael
Shiva82Rangda, Barong
Masakado79Zouchouten, Jikokuten, Koumokuten, Bishamonten
Mara75Incubus, Pazuzu, Mot, Kumbhanda, Attis
Qitian Dasheng67Gabriel, Daisoujou
Bishmonten60Loa, Succubus
Cu Chulainn40Yaksini, Baphomet
Eligor31Pisaca, Lilim

Star

An image showcasing the Star Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mamoru Hayase (Rival Athlete)

The Star Arcana is denoted by the number 17 and consists of several celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Fire and Wind damage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Helel88Susano-o, Mother Harlot
Saturnus76Skadi, Attis
Houou70Barong, Norn
Garuda64Decarabia, Hariti
Ganesha51Incubus, Nidhoggr
Kaiwan42Legion, Yaksini
Setanta29High Pixie, Gurulu
Neko Shogun17Angel, Valkyrie

Moon

An image showcasing the Moon Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of the subconscious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Nozomi Suemitsu (Gourmet King)

The Moon Arcana is denoted by the number 18 and comprises celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Ice and Electric damage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Sandalphon80Loki, Mara
Baal Zebul72Kikuri-Hime, Kali
Seth62Surt, Nebiros
Chernobog56Siegfried, Okuninushi
Dionysus49Naga Raja, Incubus
Girimekhala39Shiisaa, Kushi Mitama
Yamata-no-Orochi25Principality, Nigi Mitama
Gurulu14Unicorn, Valkyrie

Sun

An image showcasing the Sun Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of positivity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Akinari Kamiki (Dying Young Man)

The Sun Arcana is denoted by the number 19 and consists of celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Light and Almighty damage.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Asura85Rakshasa, Girimekhala, Bishamonten, Qitian Dasheng, Atavaka, Vishnu
Vishnu78Cybele, Qitian Dasheng
Horus67Atropos, Siegfried
Jatayu55Lachesis, White Rider
Quetzalcoatl45Yaksini, Dakini
Thunderbird35Sandman, Jikokuten
Yatagarasu24Fortuna, Valkyrie

Judgement

An image showcasing the Judgement Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of absolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Nyx Annihilation Team

The Judgement Arcana is denoted by the number 20 and is composed of the most powerful Personas in the game. A strong focus on Almighty damage ensures you can take out any target with these.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Messiah91Orpheus, Thanatos
Lucifer89Samael, Abaddon, Beelzebub, Satan, Helel
Satan82Lilith, Mara
Michael70Qitian Dasheng, Ganesha
Trumpeter59Black Frost, Quetzalcoatl
Anubis40Fortuna, Yatagarasu
The Judgement Social Link is unlocked towards the end of the game and levels up as you defeat bosses throughout the Adamah (sixth) block of Tartarus as you make your way to the top.

Aeon

An image showcasing the Aeon Arcana in Persona 3 Reload.
The power of completion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Aigis

The Aeon Arcana is denoted by the number 21 and is the last Social Link you unlock (apart from Judgement). There are only four Personas in this group and they are all powerful.

PersonaRequired levelFusion materials
Metatron87Uriel, Raphael, Gabriel, Michael
Ananta73Hecatoncheires, Horus
Uriel57Decarabia, Anubis
Nidhoggr47Leanan Sidhe, Gurulu
Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.