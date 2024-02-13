All Personas and Arcanas in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload brings a humungous roster of over 150 Personas you can build your dream team around. These Personas are represented by 22 Arcanas, each tied to one Social Link you have to develop.

For the sake of convenience, these are all the Personas in Persona 3 Reload.

All Personas in Persona 3 Reload

Every Persona in Persona 3 Reload can be found listed in one of these 22 Arcanas. Fusions between different Personas will yield different results, and you will often find the resulting Persona to be from a different Arcana than the ones you used as fusion materials. This can make it hard to keep track of which Personas fall into which Arcana category, especially when you need them for Social Links.

For this purpose, our Persona list will divide all of them by their Arcana, listing the minimum level you need to be to fuse them and the easiest to acquire Personas to be used as fusion materials. If you are looking for a particular Persona, you can find it on this page.

Fool

The power of a free spirit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: SEES

The Fool Arcana is denoted by the number zero and is the wild card of the group. You will find Personas of all kinds here that learn different offensive and defensive skills.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Orpheus Telos 91 Thanatos, Asura, Chi You, Metatron, Helel, Messiah Susano-o 77 Take-Minakata, Take-Mikazuchi, Okuninushi, Shiki-Ouji, Kikuri-Hime Loki 69 Siegfried, Uriel Decarabia 54 Anubis, Dominion Ose 41 Lamia, Queen Medb Black Frost 37 Jack Frost, Pyro Jack, King Frost Legion 26 Unicorn, Zouchouten Slime 12 Angel, Omoikane Orpheus One <Default Persona> The Fool Arcana also has the entirety of the SEES tied to its Social Link and will automatically level up as you complete story events throughout the year.

Magician

The power of resourcefulness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Kenji Tomochika

The Magician Arcana is denoted by the number one and comprises a lot of heavy magical damage dealers due to their high Magic stat. The Personas in this list work as good supports as well.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Futsunushi 74 Raphael, Kikuri-Hime Surt 60 Throne, Nebiros Rangda 50 Black Frost, Ganga Orobas 39 Genbu, Mothman Sati 29 Oberon, Matador Hua Po 19 Rakshasa, Oberon Pyro Jack 15 Forneus, Valkyrie Jack Frost Eight Angel, Ara Mitama Nekomata Three Apsaras, Pixie Junpei Iori’s Hermes and Trismegistus are also Personas from the Magician Arcana, but they are unique to him and cannot be fused.

High Priestess

The power of intuition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Fuuka Yamagishi

The High Priestess Arcana is denoted by the number two and consists of strong support Personas. Their high Magic stat also makes them strong secondary damage dealers as coverage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Scathach 75 Seth, Byakko Kikuri-Hime 61 Kaiwan, White Rider Parvati 48 Sati, Sarasvati, Dakini Ganga 41 Flauros, Incubus Sarasvati 32 Narcissus, Mithras High Pixie 20 Tam Lin, Zouchouten Unicorn 11 Omoikane, Lilim Apsaras Two Unicorn, High Pixie Fuuka Yamagishi’s Lucia and Juno are also part of the High Priestess Arcana, but similar to Junpei, they are unique to her.

Empress

The power of abundance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mitsuru Kirijo

The Empress Arcana is denoted by the number three and is full of offense-oriented Personas. These Personas’ damage types are physical and magical, so they have everything you need.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Alilat 84 Scathach, Masakado Mother Harlot 77 Loki, Baal Zebul Skadi 68 Garuda, Hell Biker Gabriel 62 Titania, Dionysus Hariti 48 Loa, Hanuman Yaksini 32 Matador, Pale Rider Leanan Sidhe 21 Tam Lin, Gurulu Mitsuru Kirijo’s Penthesilia and Artemisia are both included in the Empress Arcana.

Emperor

The power of authority. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Hidetoshi Odagiri

The Emperor Arcana is denoted by the number four and, like the Empress, is full of strong physical and magical damage dealers. A lot of these Personas are also used in Special Fusions.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Odin 74 Kikuri-Hime, Lilith Barong 63 Koumokuten, Decarabia Belphegor 53 Ose, Shiki-Ouji Naga Raja 43 Sarasvati, Incubus King Frost 34 Matador, Lamia Take-Mikazuchi 23 Rakshasa, Naga Oberon 16 Archangel, Tam Lin Forneus Seven Pixie, Angel Akihiko Sanada’s Polydeuces and Caesar are part of the Emperor Arcana.

Hierophant

The power of conformity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Old Couple (Bunkichi and Mitsuko)

The Hierophant Arcana is denoted by the number five and consists of Personas that specialize in inflicting different status ailments while dealing magical damage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Kohryu 71 Genbu, Seiryu, Suzaku, Byakko Daisoujou 59 Dionysus, Nebiros Mishaguji 48 Orobas, Ose Thoth 40 Pale Rider, Mithras Flauros 33 Forneus, Berith, Eligor Shiisaa 23 Zouchouten, Pisaca Berith 13 Forneus, Onmoraki Omoikane Seven Nekomata, Angel Shinjiro Aragaki’s Castor is included in the Hierophant Arcana.

Lovers

The power of harmony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Yukari Takeba

The Lovers Arcana is denoted by the number six and consists of powerful supports and elemental damage dealers. Some of the best Wind Personas are part of this Arcana.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Cybele 67 Daisoujou, Kikuri-Hime Raphael 60 Parvati, Throne Titania 49 Clotho, Orobas Saki Mitama 36 Kushi Mitama, Sati Queen Medb 28 Matador, Yatagarasu Narcissus 23 Fortuna, Pyro Jack Tam Lin 13 Onmoraki, Chimera Silky Five Apsaras, Angel Pixie Two Silky, Tam Lin Yukari Takeba’s Io and Isis are also included in the Lovers Arcana.

Chariot

The power of determination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Kazushi Miyamoto

The Chariot Arcana is denoted by the number seven and comprises several heavy-hitting physical and magical damage dealers. If you’re looking for strong offense-oriented Personas, this is the Arcana.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Thor 64 Decarabia, Suzaku Koumokuten 52 Naga Raja, Titania Shiki-Ouji 45 Mothman, Loa Oni 31 Shiisaa, Lamia Mithras 24 Tam Lin, Pyro Jack Zouchouten 14 Inugami, Valkyrie Chimera Nine Silky, Forneus Ara Mitama Six Pixie, Nekomata Aigis’ Palladion and Athena are a part of the Chariot Arcana.

Justice

The power of truth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Chihiro Fushimi

The Justice Arcana is denoted by the number eight and consists of the hierarchy of Angels. This means several Persona with strong light damage, instakill moves, and healing skills.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Melchizedek 66 Rangda, Suzaku Throne 52 Ganga, Naga Raja Dominion 42 Oni, Flauros Virtue 32 Narcissus, Orthrus Power 25 Fortuna, Naga Principality 16 Slime, Tam Lin Archangel 10 Ara Mitama, Omoikane Angel Four Apsaras, Nekomata Ken Amada’s Nemesis and Kala-Nemi are both part of the Justice Arcana.

Hermit

The power of introspection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Maya (Online Game)

The Hermit Arcana is denoted by the number nine and consists of notable mystical figures and creatures from different mythologies. Ailment inflicters and Dark damage dealers are found here.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Arahabaki 68 Daisoujou, Byakko Kumbhanda 61 Koumokuten, Uriel Nebiros 52 Shiki-Ouji, Nidhoggr Kurama Tengu 46 Seiryu, Thoth Dakini 38 Sati, Flauros Mothman 31 Matador, Queen Medb Lamia 25 Oberon, Pale Rider Naga 17 Lilim, Slime Onmoraki Eight Omoikane, Jack Frost

Fortune

The power of destiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Keisuke Hiraga

The Fortune Arcana is denoted by the number 10 and consists of several strong Wind and Ice damage dealers. These Personas also have great stat-altering skills.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Lakshmi 73 Decarabia, Mot Norn 65 Clotho, Lachesis, Atropos Atropos 56 Samael, Mishaguji Lachesis 44 Thoth, Hanuman Clotho 37 Pale Rider, Flauros Kushi Mitama 28 High Pixie, Mitra Sandman 20 Unicorn, Nigi Mitama Fortuna 15 Angel, Silky, Unicorn

Strength

The power of courage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Yuko Nishiwaki

The Strength Arcana is denoted by the number 11 and comprises different types of physical damage dealers, including Strike, Slash, and Pierce damage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Atavaka 72 Kumbhanda, Lilith Kali 63 Nebiros, Pazuzu Siegfried 54 Hariti, Lachesis White Rider 46 Clotho, Black Frost Hanuman 36 Sati, Setanta Jikokuten 29 High Pixie, Lamia Matador 22 Pyro Jack, Neko Shogun Rakshasa 15 Berith, Inugami Valkyrie 10 Forneus, Omoikane

Hanged Man

The power of perspective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Maiko Oohashi (Girl at the Shrine)

The Hanged Man Arcana is denoted by the number 12 and consists of several Dark damage Personas with the potential of different instant-kill skills.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Attis 73 Melchizedek, Norn Hell Biker 65 Belphegor, Dominion Mada 57 Hanuman, Vasuki, Naga Raja, Ganesha Hecatoncheires 47 Black Frost, Thoth Vasuki 38 Mithras, Baphomet Orthrus 27 Hua Po, Leanan Sidhe Take-Minakata 20 Slime, Berith Inugami 10 Angel, Forneus

Death

The power of transition. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Pharos (Mysterious Boy)

The Death Persona is denoted by the number 13. Several Personas that represent different aspects of death are found in this group.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Thanatos 78 Pisaca, Pale Rider, Loa, Samael, Mot, Alice Alice 68 Pixie, Lilim, Narcissus, Titania Mot 58 Succubus, Thunderbird Samael 41 Saki Mitama, Genbu Loa 33 Tam Lin, Neko Shogun Pale Rider 23 Berith, Gurulu, Matador Pisaca 15 Valkyrie, Slime The Death Social Link also levels up automatically through story events, sometimes leveling up multiple times during certain events.

Temperance

The power of balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Bebe

The Temperance Arcana is denoted by the number 14 and consists of some of the strongest elemental powerhouses through different stages of the game.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Yurlungur 71 Thor, Seth Byakko 63 Nebiros, Trumpeter Suzaku 55 Naga Raja, Quetzalcoatl Okuninushi 44 Orobas, Incubus Seiryu 38 Narcissus, Clotho Genbu 30 Naga, Orthrus Mitra 22 Zouchouten, Valkyrie Nigi Mitama 12 Nekomata, Lilim

Devil

The power of attachment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: President Tanaka

The Devil Arcana is denoted by the number 15 and consists of several powerful Dark damage dealers and ailment inflicters. A lot of these Personas are also needed for powerful Special Fusions.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Beelzebub 81 Incubus, Succubus, Pazuzu, Lilith, Baal Zebul, Abaddon Abaddon 76 Byakko, Qitian Dasheng Lilith 65 Surt, Koumokuten Pazuzu 56 Titania, Quetzalcoatl Succubus 47 Hanuman, Girimekhala Incubus 37 Saki Mitama, Yatagarasu Baphomet 30 Pisaca, Mitra Mokoi 18 Forneus, Chimera Lilim Eight Nekomata, Ara Mitama

Tower

The power of revelation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mutatsu (Old Monk)

The Tower Arcana is denoted by the number 16 and comprises several strong magic damage dealers that can carry you through the mid-game and beyond.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Chi You 86 Garuda, Michael Shiva 82 Rangda, Barong Masakado 79 Zouchouten, Jikokuten, Koumokuten, Bishamonten Mara 75 Incubus, Pazuzu, Mot, Kumbhanda, Attis Qitian Dasheng 67 Gabriel, Daisoujou Bishmonten 60 Loa, Succubus Cu Chulainn 40 Yaksini, Baphomet Eligor 31 Pisaca, Lilim

Star

The power of hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Mamoru Hayase (Rival Athlete)

The Star Arcana is denoted by the number 17 and consists of several celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Fire and Wind damage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Helel 88 Susano-o, Mother Harlot Saturnus 76 Skadi, Attis Houou 70 Barong, Norn Garuda 64 Decarabia, Hariti Ganesha 51 Incubus, Nidhoggr Kaiwan 42 Legion, Yaksini Setanta 29 High Pixie, Gurulu Neko Shogun 17 Angel, Valkyrie

Moon

The power of the subconscious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Nozomi Suemitsu (Gourmet King)

The Moon Arcana is denoted by the number 18 and comprises celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Ice and Electric damage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Sandalphon 80 Loki, Mara Baal Zebul 72 Kikuri-Hime, Kali Seth 62 Surt, Nebiros Chernobog 56 Siegfried, Okuninushi Dionysus 49 Naga Raja, Incubus Girimekhala 39 Shiisaa, Kushi Mitama Yamata-no-Orochi 25 Principality, Nigi Mitama Gurulu 14 Unicorn, Valkyrie

Sun

The power of positivity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Akinari Kamiki (Dying Young Man)

The Sun Arcana is denoted by the number 19 and consists of celestial beings with magical damage focusing on Light and Almighty damage.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Asura 85 Rakshasa, Girimekhala, Bishamonten, Qitian Dasheng, Atavaka, Vishnu Vishnu 78 Cybele, Qitian Dasheng Horus 67 Atropos, Siegfried Jatayu 55 Lachesis, White Rider Quetzalcoatl 45 Yaksini, Dakini Thunderbird 35 Sandman, Jikokuten Yatagarasu 24 Fortuna, Valkyrie

Judgement

The power of absolution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Nyx Annihilation Team

The Judgement Arcana is denoted by the number 20 and is composed of the most powerful Personas in the game. A strong focus on Almighty damage ensures you can take out any target with these.

Persona Required level Fusion materials Messiah 91 Orpheus, Thanatos Lucifer 89 Samael, Abaddon, Beelzebub, Satan, Helel Satan 82 Lilith, Mara Michael 70 Qitian Dasheng, Ganesha Trumpeter 59 Black Frost, Quetzalcoatl Anubis 40 Fortuna, Yatagarasu The Judgement Social Link is unlocked towards the end of the game and levels up as you defeat bosses throughout the Adamah (sixth) block of Tartarus as you make your way to the top.

Aeon

The power of completion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Social Link: Aigis

The Aeon Arcana is denoted by the number 21 and is the last Social Link you unlock (apart from Judgement). There are only four Personas in this group and they are all powerful.