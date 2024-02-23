How to fuse Metatron in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload lets you summon beings from various mythologies around the world. One of them is based on Metatron, a powerful archangel from various angelic hierarchies. With some effort, you should be able to fuse this endgame Persona toward the end of the story.

Fusing Metatron in Persona 3 Reload

The top of the angel hierarchy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Metatron sits at the peak of the Aeon Arcana in Persona 3 Reload, and as such, you need to max out your Social Link with Aigis before you can even unlock the necessary fusion. Since Aigis’ Social Link unlocks on Jan. 8, you won’t have too many days left to max it out, so make the most of your time by spending time with Aigis and using shrine blessings to level up her affection towards you.

After your Social Link is maxed out, you will get the Charred Screw item, which is one of the prerequisites needed to fuse Metatron. The other prerequisite is getting to level 87 to unlock the Metatron fusion. Once both these requirements are met, you will need to summon or fuse the Personas needed as fusion materials for Metatron.

The Metatron Special Fusion requires four different Personas to be in your Persona stock.

Uriel (Aeon, level 57)

Raphael (Lovers, level 60)

Gabriel (Empress, level 62)

Michael (Judgement, level 70)

Make sure you have all four Personas ready to go and fuse them to unlock one of the best Personas in the game.