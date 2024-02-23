Category:
Persona

How to fuse Metatron in Persona 3 Reload

The most powerful angel.
Image of Anish Nair
Anish Nair
|
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:20 am
An image of Metatron being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload lets you summon beings from various mythologies around the world. One of them is based on Metatron, a powerful archangel from various angelic hierarchies. With some effort, you should be able to fuse this endgame Persona toward the end of the story.

Recommended Videos

Fusing Metatron in Persona 3 Reload

An image of Metatron in the Persona 3 Reload Compendium.
The top of the angel hierarchy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Metatron sits at the peak of the Aeon Arcana in Persona 3 Reload, and as such, you need to max out your Social Link with Aigis before you can even unlock the necessary fusion. Since Aigis’ Social Link unlocks on Jan. 8, you won’t have too many days left to max it out, so make the most of your time by spending time with Aigis and using shrine blessings to level up her affection towards you.

After your Social Link is maxed out, you will get the Charred Screw item, which is one of the prerequisites needed to fuse Metatron. The other prerequisite is getting to level 87 to unlock the Metatron fusion. Once both these requirements are met, you will need to summon or fuse the Personas needed as fusion materials for Metatron.

The Metatron Special Fusion requires four different Personas to be in your Persona stock.

  • Uriel (Aeon, level 57)
  • Raphael (Lovers, level 60)
  • Gabriel (Empress, level 62)
  • Michael (Judgement, level 70)

Make sure you have all four Personas ready to go and fuse them to unlock one of the best Personas in the game.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Demented Knight weakness
An image of the party facing the Demented Knight duo boss in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Demented Knight weakness
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Void weakness
All Monad passageways in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Void weakness
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Scarlet Turret weakness
The SEES squad engages a Scarlet Turret in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Scarlet Turret weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Demented Knight weakness
An image of the party facing the Demented Knight duo boss in Persona 3 Reload.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Demented Knight weakness
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 23, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Void weakness
All Monad passageways in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Void weakness
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 22, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Scarlet Turret weakness
The SEES squad engages a Scarlet Turret in Tziah.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Scarlet Turret weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 21, 2024
Author
Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.