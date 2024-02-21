How to unlock Armageddon in Persona 3 Reload

If you like big damage numbers and total annihilation, Persona 3 Reload‘s Armageddon Theurgy may become your weapon of choice—if you can pay its price, that is.

Armageddon deals “Ultimate Almighty damage to all foes,” which is far more than any single skill in the game. This Theurgy deals 9,999 damage to all opponents, so it can one-shot the Reaper and it’s an integral part of the fight against a certain secret boss. It’s like a panic button, except it’s attached to a nuclear bomb. It does come with a caveat, though: your HP and SP will drop to one.

Here’s how you can unlock the Armageddon Theurgy and use it in your fight against the Shadows in Persona 3 Reload.

Armageddon Theurgy in Persona 3 Reload: unlock requirements and how it works

To unlock the Armageddon Theurgy, you need to have fused both Helel and Satan. Helel comes at level 88 by default, though you need to max out the Star Social Link before you can fuse it. Satan, on the other hand, is a level 82 Judgment Persona with no special requirements. Due to their level, both can be a bit tricky to create, since you may need some Max Social Link Personas. We recommend these choices:

Abbadon (Devil) + Qitian Dasheng (Tower) = Satan

Susano-o (Fool) + Mother Harlot (Empress) = Helel Susano-o requires a maxed-out Fool Social Link, which happens automatically.



Once you’ve fused these two Personas, Elizabeth and Igor should let you know of your newfound power. If they don’t tell you immediately, leaving and reentering the Velvet Room may work.

If you see this, you probably just won the fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use Armageddon, all you need is a full Theurgy gauge. Unleash it like any normal Theurgy and prepare to win pretty much every fight in the game—including the Reaper, who’s been chasing you for hundreds of floors now. This ability will deal 9,999 damage, and the protagonist’s near-demonic glare when using lets all the enemies know they’re likely getting deleted. The exception to this rule is the secret boss, who has more than 9,999 health.

Can you farm the Reaper with Armageddon in Persona 3 Reload?

You can easily farm the Reaper with Armageddon. One use of this Theurgy will obliterate the enemy, allowing you to collect one Bloody Button (two if you’ve picked the Devil Major Arcana) and grant you around 380,000 to 425,000 XP, depending on modifiers and Major Arcanas.

Don’t fear the Reaper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That XP boost alone should get you quite a few levels if you’re close to the end. On our New Game + playthrough, it was enough to level Yukari, Mitsuru, and Junpei to the 70s with one Avaricious Ring each. With just the protagonist in the party, Fuuka jumped to level 99 on a single kill while she had the Avaricious Amulet equipped.

To spawn the Reaper, you need to stand on the same floor for around three to five minutes, though it spawns more quickly on the dark floors that diminish your field of view. It respawns, too, so you can get multiple kills in one Tartarus run.

If you’re going that route, we recommend getting a Persona with Life Aid and/or Invigorate 3. Healing can be done by Yukari, who can top you off to full health after you’ve cast it, and the other abilities can help you get some SP back. It’s even better if that Persona deals physical damage, since you don’t need to replenish SP (we’ve used Shiva for that). If you’re lucky, one of the Shuffle Time cards you get at the end of a battle can refill your Theurgy, making you ready to take on the Reaper again.