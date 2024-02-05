Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger

The trick is to not think about the burgers.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 04:34 am
Persona 3 main character sitting
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Are you courageous enough to eat about 10 burgers in one sitting? The Big Eater Challenge in Persona 3 Reload isn’t so much about being hungry. It’s more about having the right mindset. Here’s how to complete the event.

Recommended Videos

What is the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3: Reload?

Persona 3 main character eating burger
Nom, nom, nom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Big Eater Challenge is an evening event at Wilduck Burger in Iwatodai Station Strip Mall. Wilduck Burger is the very first building you see in front of you when you enter the area. Like most events in Persona 3: Reload, you have to spend the evening at the event. You don’t need any special skills or prerequisites to finish this challenge (not even Courage). But, unlike other events, failing the Big Eater Challenge still gives you two Courage points.

How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3 Reload

Main character standing in front of Wilduck Burger in Persona 3
Wilduck Burger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit Wilduck Burger during the evening (any evening will do) and select the second option: The Big Eater Challenge for 1,800 Yen.

You will see your character struggle to eat so many burgers. I mean, can you blame them? You will get three questions with three possible answers. To complete the challenge, choose all the correct answers.

  • Look away from the burgers
  • Eat without stopping
  • Imagine something sour

As you can see, the trick is to not think about the burgers and fool your brain into eating them all.

Reward for completing the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3 Reload

You get plenty of rewards for finishing the Big Eater Challenge

First, you get two Charm points, two Academic points, and two Courage points immediately after the challenge.

Secondly, you unlock the secret menu at Wilduck Burger called the Weekend Wilduck Set. As the name suggests, you can only buy this set during the weekend.

Finally, finishing the Wilduck Burger challenge is required to complete Elizabeth’s request. The reward isn’t great (only three Twilight Fragments), but at least you can check one more request off the list.

related content
Read Article All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing Mitsuru.
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Persona 3 Reload romance options and how to romance them
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Feb 4, 2024
Read Article How many floors does Tartarus have in Persona 3 Reload?
Persona 3 Reload cutscene
Category:
Persona
Persona
How many floors does Tartarus have in Persona 3 Reload?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Heretic Magus and Grievous Table weaknesses
The Heretic Magus casting a spell
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Heretic Magus and Grievous Table weaknesses
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
An evening chat in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Ghost Story Rumours answers
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 4, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Corrupt Tower weakness
Akihiko Sanada from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Corrupt Tower weakness
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 4, 2024
Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.