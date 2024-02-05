Persona 3 Reload: How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger

Are you courageous enough to eat about 10 burgers in one sitting? The Big Eater Challenge in Persona 3 Reload isn’t so much about being hungry. It’s more about having the right mindset. Here’s how to complete the event.

What is the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3: Reload?

Nom, nom, nom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Big Eater Challenge is an evening event at Wilduck Burger in Iwatodai Station Strip Mall. Wilduck Burger is the very first building you see in front of you when you enter the area. Like most events in Persona 3: Reload, you have to spend the evening at the event. You don’t need any special skills or prerequisites to finish this challenge (not even Courage). But, unlike other events, failing the Big Eater Challenge still gives you two Courage points.

How to complete the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3 Reload

Wilduck Burger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit Wilduck Burger during the evening (any evening will do) and select the second option: The Big Eater Challenge for 1,800 Yen.

You will see your character struggle to eat so many burgers. I mean, can you blame them? You will get three questions with three possible answers. To complete the challenge, choose all the correct answers.

Look away from the burgers

Eat without stopping

Imagine something sour

As you can see, the trick is to not think about the burgers and fool your brain into eating them all.

Reward for completing the Big Eater Challenge at Wilduck Burger in Persona 3 Reload

You get plenty of rewards for finishing the Big Eater Challenge

First, you get two Charm points, two Academic points, and two Courage points immediately after the challenge.

Secondly, you unlock the secret menu at Wilduck Burger called the Weekend Wilduck Set. As the name suggests, you can only buy this set during the weekend.

Finally, finishing the Wilduck Burger challenge is required to complete Elizabeth’s request. The reward isn’t great (only three Twilight Fragments), but at least you can check one more request off the list.