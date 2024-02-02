Persona 3 Reload: All classroom and exam questions and answers

While most of your time in Persona 3 Reload will be spent fighting demons, you’ll still need to find some time to attend your classes and do well in your exams.

Throughout your entire playthrough, you’ll be questioned at random during the school year about different subjects—which, if we’re honest, even we don’t know how to answer at first. But completing them all is important if you want to raise your Charm and Academics stats.

As such, here is the list of questions you’ll come across while playing through Persona 3 Reload and the answers you need to give.

All school questions and answers in Persona 3 Reload

April

4/8: Among these phrases, ‘a rain of flowers,’ ‘mystical mirage,’ and ‘vivid carp streamers,’ which one symbolizes summer?

Vivid Carp Streamers

4/18: The places where people dumped their waste in the Jomon period – what are they called nowadays?

Middens

4/27: Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral?

A.

May

5/6: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

A pantograph

5/13: Which tool did he (Léon Foucault) use in his experiments?

The pendulum

5/15: What’s the other name for ‘May sickness’ – the more casual one?

May Blues

5/19: What is the other common expression used to describe “May sickness?

May Blues

5/20: Which of the following did Leon Foucault use in his experiment on the rotation of the earth?

A Pendulum

5/21: Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

Electricity

5/22: During which historical period were middens most commonly used?

Jomon

June

6/15: Which phrase means, ‘able to see things as they really are’?

Keen eye

6/17: What early religious practice was the origin of magic?

Shamanism

6/22: What do people call this curve?

Witch of Agnesi

6/25: What’s it called when the air bubbles in a whirlpool bath hit you and make your body vibrate?

The flutter effect

6/29: What form of natural magic is used to find water sources?

Dowsing

July

7/3: …What kinda tale is he talkin’ about?

About Romance

7/8: Where is the comma splice found in the following sentence?

Between ‘time’ and ‘it’s.

7/9: At the same time, a serious problem arose for the farmers. Do you remember what that was?

Social disparity

7/10: What is the esoteric study of Jewish texts?

Kabbalah

7/11: Now, what do you think that item was? It’s something every samurai needs!

The katana

