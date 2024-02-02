Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: What phrase symbolizes summer?

Know your carp streamers from your mystical mirages.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 06:24 am
Yukari sticking her tongue out
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Persona 3 Reload, the very first school question you have to answer is in Ms. Toriumi’s class on April 8 (4/8). She’s talking about symbolism in Japanese poetry, and then asks Junpei what phrase symbolizes summer, just to check if he’s been listening.

Recommended Videos

Unlike most other in-class questions in Persona 3 Reload, the teacher actually gives you the answer immediately before asking the question. But this only makes it easy if you were listening in the first place. Junpei was not listening, so he asks you for help. Given that you’re reading this guide, you presumably weren’t listening either. Perhaps you’d hit the FFWD button. If so, I don’t really blame you. Persona 3 Reload is rather long-winded, after all.

Your choices are “a rain of flowers,” “mystical mirage,” and “vivid carp streamers,” all of which sound pretty summery. So, if you weren’t listening, it’s pretty difficult to guess the answer.

Among these phrases, “a rain of flowers,” “mystical mirage,” and “vivid carp streamers,” which one symbolizes summer?

Ms. Toriumi asking a question
She’s not asking you, but be ready to jump in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, like I said, Ms. Toriumi already told you which phrase symbolizes summer. I would prove it, but I didn’t get a screenshot of that part because I didn’t think I’d need to write this guide because it was so easy. Don’t be offended! Like I said, I don’t blame you for using the FFWD button, even this early in the game.

Anyway, Junpei turns to you in a panic, and your choices are:

  • “A rain of flowers.”
  • “Mystical mirage.”
  • “Vivid carp streamers.”

And the answer is “Vivid carp streamers.” So now you know, the phrase “vivid carp streamers” symbolizes summer in Japanese poetry. I hope you were listening this time!

The leader helping Junpei in class
Helping him like this won’t benefit his education, y’know. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vivid carp streamers, by the way, are not people who livestream games of Fishing Planet on Twitch. Persona 3 was first released in 2006, long before Twitch or Fishing Planet even existed. I’m guessing that the bright colors and rapid shimmying movements of the carp look like streamers in the summer sun. Or something. Don’t look at me; I’m neither Japanese nor a poet.

The topic of Japanese poetry does not come up in the midterm exams, so you can immediately forget all about vivid carp streamers, and rains of flowers and mystical mirages, for that matter. You’ll never be called upon to remember that those other two phrases are symbolic of spring, rather than summer.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
The Leader shooting himself in the head
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
The leader being all emo as usual
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
The Leader shooting himself in the head
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
The leader being all emo as usual
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024

Author

Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.