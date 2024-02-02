Persona 3 Reload: Which phrase means ‘able to see things as they really are’

As you progress through Persona 3 Reload, your teachers will ask you several questions throughout the year. One of these questions is “What phrase means you can see things as they really are?” and you have multiple choices.

These are important questions as they’re a good opportunity to raise your Social Skills alongside the rest of your classmates, and they help you prepare for your exams in a few weeks. But you only have one chance to answer this question. Here’s what you need to know about which phrase means “you are able to see things as they really are” in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the answer to ‘able to see things for what they really are’ in Persona 3 Reload

The answer you need to select is Keen Eye in Persona 3 Reload. When a person is described as having a keen eye, it means they have a special ability to recognize a particular thing or quality that others may not notice.

When you select the correct answer, Ms. Toriumi will share with the rest of the class that you were correct, and provide a proper definition for her question. After she’s finished, everyone in the classroom takes notice of you, increasing their overall Charm rating. But, if you fail to select Keen Eye, you miss out on this opportunity to increase your Charm. Beyond missing this opportunity, nothing negative happens if you answer incorrectly.

I had to look up this question before I offered the correct answer. Thankfully, it was rather straightforward, as someone referred to as having “bright eyes” usually means they’re rather happy, and “mean eyes” is a negative term. By process of elimination, “keen eyes” makes a lot more sense, as the word “keen” means that something is highly developed and sharp. Someone with a sharp pair of eyes can see things for what they really are and notice the truth.

This particular question in Persona 3 Reload is a good one for raising your Charm Social skill, though it isn’t a question that appears in a future test. It doesn’t prepare you for future questions that can raise your Charm even further, but getting it correct is always a good idea—especially if you want to get a leg up on increasing your Charm to speak with the other characters in Persona 3 Reload, such as the Gourmet King or Yukari Takeba.