Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

The Persona series is notorious for its difficult in-class and exam questions, and Persona 3 Reload continues the tradition. In a class on May 6 (5/6), Ms. Ounishi asks the name of the device found on top of an electric train.

Recommended Videos

This particular question is made even trickier by the fact it’s a little inaccurate in itself. I don’t know if it’s an error in translation, but I’m pretty sure something’s not quite right. But then, I’m not an electrical engineer, so maybe I’m in the wrong. Either way, I can tell you which answers the game accepts as correct in class and midterm exams.

What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

Just pick the top answer. Don’t try and argue with Ms. Ounishi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ms. Ounishi shows you a picture and says that power is generated when this device comes into contact with the overhead wires. Again, I’m no electrical engineer, but I’m pretty sure this is wrong. The device collects the electricity; it doesn’t generate it. But anyway, she wants to know what the device is called, and your choices are:

A pantograph

A piston

A master controller

The answer is “a pantograph.” The device that helps generate electric power for the train is a pantograph. Except it actually collects electric power generated elsewhere, but never mind.

Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

If you thought the answer was “frictional heat,” you’re probably confusing “pantograph” with “pants.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The topic of pantograph comes up again during your midterm exams. Specifically in the chemistry exam on May 21 (5/21). Again, I’m pretty sure this is a physics question, not a chemistry one, but we’re just going to have to suspend disbelief a little more. So, the question is which of the four options is generated by a pantograph, and the four options are:

Frictional heat

Electricity

Magnetism

Cold air

The answer is “electricity.” According to Persona 3 Reload, a pantograph generates electricity. According to various other sources on the internet and according to the laws of physics (not chemistry), a pantograph collects electricity. So, if you ever find yourself asked this question in the real world, go with “collects” every time.

Your Charm social stat will get a boost if you answer this question correctly in class and midterm exams. Yes, in another of Persona 3 Reload’s dramatic breaks from reality, being a smartass know-all actually makes your high school classmates like you more. Again, real-life results may differ.