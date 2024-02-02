Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

Sparks fly in "chemistry" class.
Image of Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:42 am
The Leader shooting himself in the head
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Persona series is notorious for its difficult in-class and exam questions, and Persona 3 Reload continues the tradition. In a class on May 6 (5/6), Ms. Ounishi asks the name of the device found on top of an electric train.

Recommended Videos

This particular question is made even trickier by the fact it’s a little inaccurate in itself. I don’t know if it’s an error in translation, but I’m pretty sure something’s not quite right. But then, I’m not an electrical engineer, so maybe I’m in the wrong. Either way, I can tell you which answers the game accepts as correct in class and midterm exams.

What do you call the device that helps generate electric power for the train?

A physics question in chemistry class
Just pick the top answer. Don’t try and argue with Ms. Ounishi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ms. Ounishi shows you a picture and says that power is generated when this device comes into contact with the overhead wires. Again, I’m no electrical engineer, but I’m pretty sure this is wrong. The device collects the electricity; it doesn’t generate it. But anyway, she wants to know what the device is called, and your choices are:

  • A pantograph
  • A piston
  • A master controller

The answer is “a pantograph.” The device that helps generate electric power for the train is a pantograph. Except it actually collects electric power generated elsewhere, but never mind.

Which of the following is generated by a pantograph?

The midterm chemistry exam
If you thought the answer was “frictional heat,” you’re probably confusing “pantograph” with “pants.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

The topic of pantograph comes up again during your midterm exams. Specifically in the chemistry exam on May 21 (5/21). Again, I’m pretty sure this is a physics question, not a chemistry one, but we’re just going to have to suspend disbelief a little more. So, the question is which of the four options is generated by a pantograph, and the four options are:

  • Frictional heat
  • Electricity
  • Magnetism
  • Cold air

The answer is “electricity.” According to Persona 3 Reload, a pantograph generates electricity. According to various other sources on the internet and according to the laws of physics (not chemistry), a pantograph collects electricity. So, if you ever find yourself asked this question in the real world, go with “collects” every time.

Your Charm social stat will get a boost if you answer this question correctly in class and midterm exams. Yes, in another of Persona 3 Reload’s dramatic breaks from reality, being a smartass know-all actually makes your high school classmates like you more. Again, real-life results may differ.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Protagonist from Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: What is the protagonist’s canon name?
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
The leader being all emo as usual
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to experiment with fortune telling in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
The Leader's face
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to collect 12 different drinks from vending machines in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Twlight Fragments Outside Velvet Door Persona 3
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
The Legendary Tree Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Where to find the Persimmon Tree in Persona 3 Reload
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 2, 2024
Author

Gavin Mackenzie
Gavin Mackenzie has been playing video games since the early 80s, and writing about them professionally since the late 90s. Having been a writer and editor on various British magazines including PLAY, GamesTM, and X360, he's now a freelance guides specialist at Dot Esports.