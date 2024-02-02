Persona 3 Reload: Which spiral is not an algebraic spiral?

If you thought history class was difficult in Persona 3 Reload, then just wait for 4/27, and your first math lesson with Ms. Miyahara. If you can’t tell the difference between an algebraic spiral and a pseudo-spiral just by looking at them, then you’re going to need help.

This Persona 3 Reload school question is so hard that even after I Googled the answer, I still got it wrong. But Ms. Miyahara then told me the correct answer, so think of it this way: I got it wrong so you don’t have to.

Which of the following is not an algebraic spiral?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, if you’re staring at the same four diagrams in the screenshot above and scratching your head in despair, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s a long time since I left school, but I’m pretty sure I never learned anything like this.

And when I tried to look it up, I did find an explanation of the difference between an algebraic spiral and a pseudo-spiral, but it was no help at all. Apparently, the equations of algebraic spirals are algebraic with respect to ρ and ϕ. Whereas the equations of pseudo-spirals are always r = as^m, with r being the radius of curvature, and s being the arc length.

So, that clears that up then, right? No, of course not. This explanation brought me no closer to the answer, and frankly, I was starting to get a bit ρissed ϕff. I was pretty sure that B was an Archimedean spiral, which is a type of algebraic spiral. But I had no idea how to identify the imposter among the other three spirals, all of which look a bit sketchy, to be honest.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I don’t remember which answer I gave, but it wasn’t A, which is the correct answer. Yes, spiral A is not an algebraic spiral, while the other three spirals all are. As Ms. Miyahara goes on to explain, you can graph an algebraic spiral using an algebraic equation. So A is obviously the answer, right? No. No, I still don’t understand.

Anyway, the good news is that, unlike the topic of the Jomon period from Mr. Ono’s history class, Ms. Miyahara’s spirals do not come up in the midterm exams. So you can simply select A, shrug your shoulders, earn the respect of your classmates, and immediately forget about the whole thing. I’ll tell you one thing: I’ll never look at a cinnamon swirl in the same way again.