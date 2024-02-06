Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Priestess weakness

Overcome the obstacle.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 06:29 am
First Boss Person3 Reload
Train Conductor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priestess is the first major boss you encounter in Persona 3 Reload and is a true test of everything you have learned throughout the opening floors of Tartarus.

Recommended Videos

The boss fight begins on 5/9 during the Dark Hour, but unlike the usual Shadows you encounter in Tartarus, this one takes place on a monorail. To make matters worse, the game implements a 30-minute timer that ticks down as you progress through the battle. Priestess also has a move that rapidly cuts the 30-minute timer after losing a large portion of its health bar, so speed is critical for overcoming this boss fight.

As such, knowing its weakness is vital to dealing enough damage to take it down. Well, it would be if it had one.

What is the Priestess boss’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Priestess Boss Fight Persona 3 Reload
No beuno. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priestess has no weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. It is also immune to Ice-based elemental attacks, so make sure the main character doesn’t use an Ice attack against it.

On the upside, Priestess doesn’t have any other resistances outside of Ice damage. So, your primary strategy here is to power up your party as high as possible in Tartarus before 5/9 so your attacks will overpower her. You need to make sure you do this level grinding before 5/9.

If you are under-leveled, make sure to stock up on SP items so you can use some of your strongest Persona-based attacks and prepare for a rough fight.

What is Despairing Tiara’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

After a while, two Despairing Tiara spawn to fight alongside Priestess. These enemies are weak to Wind-based attacks, so someone like Yukari is pivotal to taking them down. They are more annoying then a threat.

related content
Read Article How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Fusion loading screen in Velvet Room in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bebe Temperance Social Link guide
Bebe in the home economics room
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bebe Temperance Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article 10 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload, ranked
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
10 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload, ranked
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Persona 3 Reload mods
A still from the intro movie
Category:
Persona
Persona
Best Persona 3 Reload mods
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Fusion loading screen in Velvet Room in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to fuse Personas in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bebe Temperance Social Link guide
Bebe in the home economics room
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bebe Temperance Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article 10 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload, ranked
Orpheus in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
10 best Personas in Persona 3 Reload, ranked
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to get Chilled Taiyaki in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 5, 2024
Read Article Best Persona 3 Reload mods
A still from the intro movie
Category:
Persona
Persona
Best Persona 3 Reload mods
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 5, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.