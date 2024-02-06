Persona 3 Reload: Priestess weakness

Priestess is the first major boss you encounter in Persona 3 Reload and is a true test of everything you have learned throughout the opening floors of Tartarus.

The boss fight begins on 5/9 during the Dark Hour, but unlike the usual Shadows you encounter in Tartarus, this one takes place on a monorail. To make matters worse, the game implements a 30-minute timer that ticks down as you progress through the battle. Priestess also has a move that rapidly cuts the 30-minute timer after losing a large portion of its health bar, so speed is critical for overcoming this boss fight.

As such, knowing its weakness is vital to dealing enough damage to take it down. Well, it would be if it had one.

What is the Priestess boss’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

No beuno. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Priestess has no weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. It is also immune to Ice-based elemental attacks, so make sure the main character doesn’t use an Ice attack against it.

On the upside, Priestess doesn’t have any other resistances outside of Ice damage. So, your primary strategy here is to power up your party as high as possible in Tartarus before 5/9 so your attacks will overpower her. You need to make sure you do this level grinding before 5/9.

If you are under-leveled, make sure to stock up on SP items so you can use some of your strongest Persona-based attacks and prepare for a rough fight.

What is Despairing Tiara’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

After a while, two Despairing Tiara spawn to fight alongside Priestess. These enemies are weak to Wind-based attacks, so someone like Yukari is pivotal to taking them down. They are more annoying then a threat.