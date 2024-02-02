Exploring Tartarus with your Persona 3 Reload crew is a tireless adventure, and as they unleash their special Persona attacks, they eventually run out of SP. Giving them SP items to keep them going is a good idea, and you can stock up on them before you leave.

You might get lucky and loot an SP item while exploring Tartarus, but waiting for one to appear as loot from a treasure chest is never a good idea. Buying them using your hard-earned money is a much better method, and knowing where before you make for Tartarus could make or break the next boss battle you have. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy SP items in Persona 3 Reload.

The best places to buy SP items in Persona 3 Reload

Mayoido Antiques has all the SP items you ever need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only place that sells SP items in Persona 3 Reload is Mayoido Antiques, and the location doesn’t open until July 18, immediately after you complete exams before summer vacation. You have to wait until this date arrives for the store to open before freely purchasing items to restore your party’s SP.

You can visit Mayoido Anqitues at Paulownia Mall, between Aohige Pharmacy and the Mandragora Karaoke bar. Unfortunately, the time limit for this shop makes it challenging to stock up on SP items before it opens up. This means you’re forced to explore Tartarus to find SP items and save them for the tough challenges awaiting you as you proceed through the main story of Persona 3 Reload.

While in Tartarus, you can use clocks as an alternative method for restoring SP. These clocks restore your party’s HP and SP values to full but require you to use Twilight Fragments. These precious items appear throughout the real world, but can also appear in Tartarus. You need to be careful how often you use Twilight Fragments on the clocks. They’re a resource you use to open up the locked chests that appear in Tartarus, and they have some excellent items inside them.

After you unlock the Mayoido Antiques shop, SP items should be much easier to acquire throughout the rest of your Persona 3 Reload campaign. However, you won’t use Yen to purchase these items. Instead, you trade them using the materials you collected in Tartarus, such as Amethyst and Turquoise.

These resources drop from both the Shadows that inhabit the place and the treasure chests you can find on each floor. I found that spending nights leveling up my party and saving up any SP item I found in Tartarus was an excellent way to handle this before I worried about opening the Antique shop.