Persona 3 Reload: Jotun of Power weakness

Published: Feb 6, 2024
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Throughout floors 70 to 92 in Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus dungeons, a powerful enemy known as Jotun of Power roams around, looking to annoy anyone who encounters it.

Jotun of Power only appears as a very strong enemy, distinguishable from normal shadows due to the strong red aura effects on its overworld model. You can also tell if a very strong enemy is nearby by looking at the mini-map in the bottom left corner, as it flashes red instead of being a static red dot. It is also a common enemy later on in Tartarus the further you climb up the tower.

Early on, the Jotun of Power is a great source of EXP and resources to level up your party, so while it can be annoying, it is worth taking on if you are lucky enough to come across one.

What is Jotun of Power’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Jotun of Power Persona 3 Reload

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jotun of Power in Persona 3 Reload is weak to Strike physical damage. It has no other weakness.

Jotun is also resistant to Wind, Electric, Fire, and Ice elemental damage, so your best course of action when dealing with this powerful enemy is to use just any type of Physical damage, considering how rare it is to have a Persona that knows Light, or Dark, elemental damage at this point in Persona 3 Reload.

Yukari is the best party member to use against Jotun of Power at this point of the game, as her basic bow attack is Strike damage by default. So she can knock it down without expending any SP and allow you and your party to use constant All Out Attack moves repeatedly.

