Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness

Climbing up through Tartarus’ floors in Persona 3 Reload isn’t an easy task. Powerful enemies lurk on higher floors, and Elegant Mother waits at Yabbashah.

Recommended Videos

When I got to Yabbashah, I was already in sync with my Persona 3 squad, making necessary changes to my party only when needed. On this floor, encounters versus the Supreme Hand and Jotun of Power required me to abuse their weaknesses as I was testing out higher-difficulty Persona 3 Reload settings, and I made a couple of changes before facing Elegant Mother.

What are Elegant Mother’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

Extinguish Elegant Mother with Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elegant Mother is weak against Fire attacks. During the fight, you can use Agilao for quick knockouts that will allow the rest of your team to dish out considerable amounts of damage. Personas with fire skills will go a long way in this fight.

Elegant Mother is resistant to Wind and Dark attacks, so Personas who specialize in those might need to take a step back until it’s time for them to shine again.

With enough Fire-power on your side, the Elegant Mother encounter should feel like a breeze, but you’ll still need to pay attention to her dangerous attacks. The Poison Mist can be quickly countered with a Dis-Poison, and keep an eye out for a Demonic Decree, which can one-shot your party members who are below half-health. Maintaining full HP bars throughout this encounter should give you enough room for error.

Toward the later stages of the game, the best Personas will join your arsenal, giving you more options before important encounters. When you combine their stats and how they work against weaknesses, you’ll get to start each encounter with a step ahead.