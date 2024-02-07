Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Elegant Mother weakness

Not so elegant anymore.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 07:15 pm
Elegant Mother in Persona 3 Reload.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Climbing up through Tartarus’ floors in Persona 3 Reload isn’t an easy task. Powerful enemies lurk on higher floors, and Elegant Mother waits at Yabbashah.

Recommended Videos

When I got to Yabbashah, I was already in sync with my Persona 3 squad, making necessary changes to my party only when needed. On this floor, encounters versus the Supreme Hand and Jotun of Power required me to abuse their weaknesses as I was testing out higher-difficulty Persona 3 Reload settings, and I made a couple of changes before facing Elegant Mother.

What are Elegant Mother’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

A screenshot from Persona 3 Reload that displays two characters cooking and speaking.
Extinguish Elegant Mother with Fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elegant Mother is weak against Fire attacks. During the fight, you can use Agilao for quick knockouts that will allow the rest of your team to dish out considerable amounts of damage. Personas with fire skills will go a long way in this fight.

Elegant Mother is resistant to Wind and Dark attacks, so Personas who specialize in those might need to take a step back until it’s time for them to shine again.

With enough Fire-power on your side, the Elegant Mother encounter should feel like a breeze, but you’ll still need to pay attention to her dangerous attacks. The Poison Mist can be quickly countered with a Dis-Poison, and keep an eye out for a Demonic Decree, which can one-shot your party members who are below half-health. Maintaining full HP bars throughout this encounter should give you enough room for error.

Toward the later stages of the game, the best Personas will join your arsenal, giving you more options before important encounters. When you combine their stats and how they work against weaknesses, you’ll get to start each encounter with a step ahead.

related content
Read Article All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide
How to complete Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
How to complete Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
All Elizabeth Requests in Persona 3 Reload
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring a drink that shares a name with Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
The leader after activating his first Persona
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide
How to complete Fuuka Yamagishi Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Relaod: Fuuka Yamagishi (Priestess) Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
How to complete Old Couple Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Old Couple Hierophant Social Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024

Author

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.