Persona 3 Reload: Cowardly Maya weakness

One of the first optional bosses you can face in Persona 3 Reload is Cowardly Maya, who can be a bit of a pain to deal with.

Recommended Videos

This boss can be fought on Floor 91 (91F) and is used to introduce players to a new Tartarus gameplay mechanic known as Monad Door Detour, which are doors that appear on floors randomly and give optional high-tier rewards for beating super strong enemies.

As this is an optional boss, you can ignore it completely, but for those looking to see what secrets lie inside, knowing its weakness is important—if it had one.

What is Cowardly Maya’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Fight time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cowardly Maya in Persona 3 Reload has no weaknesses. No matter what move you use against it, you won’t be able to deal weakness damage to it and force an All-Out Attack move.

While this is a downside, the flip side is Cowardly Maya has no resistance either, meaning any attack you use deals damage. So, use your highest-level party and Persona, and you should have very little trouble taking it down. As such, just using your strongest party is the best way to go about taking on this optional boss fight. Whatever you had been using up until this point is fine, but I would advise anyone to take on this boss to be at least level 35 or higher to make the fight a bit more bearable.

While Cowardly Maya doesn’t have any notable weaknesses, it is still a strong opponent for any Persona 3 Reload player who fails to prepare.