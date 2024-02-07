Persona 3 Reload: Iron Dice weakness

You encounter several unique types of Shadows as you explore the depths of Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload. A notable enemy you can find on the Monad Passages is the Iron Dice, which can be a tricky foe if you’re not careful.

The Monad Passages are side areas you can explore when you reach certain points in Tartarus. You can attempt to complete these battles at any time before the end of the game, and they remain at the same location to test your abilities. However, it doesn’t make these battles any less difficult. Here’s what you need to know about the weakness of the Iron Dice in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Iron Dice weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You need to use Ice Attacks on the Iron Dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like the other Shadows, there’s the possibility you can discover the Iron Dice’s weakness through trial and error or by having Fuuka use her Full Analysis ability to learn everything about them. When you use Full Analysis on the Iron Dice, it reveals it is weak to Ice attacks but can block Electric and Light ones in Persona 3 Reload.

The Iron Dice appears on floor 117, on the Monad Passage. It is the second enemy you encounter before you reach the final door and face off against the Platinum Dice. As you might have figured out, each time the dice rolls, it has to use a specific attack against you. Many of your party members comment on this, giving you a better idea of what to expect should you face similar enemies. You have a good chance to predict the enemy’s strategy before they use it, but after you focus on the Ice attack weakness, there’s little it can do to stop you.

This encounter is perfect for Mitsuru, who excels with Ice attacks. However, your character can also optimize on these moves, as several Persona use these attacks, such as Black Frost or King Frost, for example. The stronger Ice move you use, the more damage you can do in a single attack before unleashing an All-Out Attack against the Iron Dice in Persona 3 Reload. If you have the King and I Theurgy attack, it should make short work of the Iron Dice.

After you defeat this enemy, there is a small treasure room you can loot before you move on to the next area. If you attempt to battle this foe and it proves too much for you, there’s always the choice to explore other Tartarus floors before returning to this fight to try again.