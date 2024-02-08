Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Dogmatic Tower weakness

Ice and Electricity save the day.
Published: Feb 8, 2024
There’s a Mudon Passage on floor 143, which means tough bosses are approaching. The Dogmatic Tower may look like any other tower-like boss you fought a million times in Persona 3 Reload, but it’s a pretty annoying fight. Fortunately, the Dogmatic Tower has a weakness.

What is Dogmatic Tower’s Weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

The Dogmatic Tower in Persona 3 Reload is weak to Electric attacks. Unfortunately, it’s accompanied by two Immoral Snakes. But the Immoral Snakes are at least weak to Ice attacks. 

Despite having weaknesses, all three enemies have a lot of health, meaning it will take a lot of All-Out Attacks to take them both out.

How to defeat Dogmatic Tower in Persona 3 Reload

The Dogmatic Tower is an annoying and long fight. The tower and its Immoral Snakes have a ton of health, strong attacks, and status ailment attacks.

The basic strategy is to attack the Dogmatic Tower with a Lightning attack, the Immoral Snakes with Ice attacks, and then launch an All-Out attack. 

For party members, I recommend bringing Akihiko for his Lightning attacks and Mitsuru for her Ice Attacks. For the third member, bring Yukari for her healing. The main protagonist should also be ready to assist Akihiko and Mitsuru so you can quickly Shift between them and launch more All-Out attacks.

While you are doing All-Out attacks, Dogmatic Tower will occasionally cast Makarakarn, which creates a reflective barrier on itself or one of the Immoral Snakes. If this happens, ignore the enemy that received the Makarakarn buff and focus on the others.

Another thing you should watch out for is the Immortal Snakes’ Poison Mist. As the name suggests, this mist can poison the entire party. Yukari should use her turn to clear the poison or restore health to everyone during her turn. 

It also helps to start the fight with everyone’s Theurgy attacks at maximum. I recommend launching all Theurgy attacks at the start of the battle and slowly filling them up during the fight. You may be able to use them again by the end, especially Yukari’s Theurgy, which fills up as she heals the party.

Keep knocking down enemies with Ice and Lightning attacks and remove poison, and you shouldn’t have too much trouble finishing this battle.

Read Article How to find and start Hayase Star Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
The track meet
How to find and start Hayase Star Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload.
How to fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload
An image of Messiah being summoned in Persona 3 Reload.
How to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload promotional image showing persona 4 outfits
Best party in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
How to complete Tanaka Social Link in Persona 3 Reload
Persona 3 Reload: Tanaka Devil (Man in the Suit) Socal Link guide
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 7, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.