Persona 3 Reload: Minotaur II weakness

When you arrive at the Monad Passage on floor 171 in Persona 3 Reload, the Minotaur II is the first opponent you have to face off against. Like the other Minotaur, it’s extremely tough, and you should attempt to defeat it before it buffs up and wipes your party.

Recommended Videos

Like the other Shadows you face off against, the Minotaur II has a few weaknesses you want to consider when considering your party. You don’t want to use every type of attack against it, and some are better choices than others. Hopefully for players, knowing how to beat the Minotaur II can bring you one step closer to reaching the top of Tartarus. Here’s what you need to know about the Minotaur II’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Minotaur II’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You want to avoid Physical attacks against the Minotaur II. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm that Minotaur II is not weak to anything in Persona 3 Reload. It does, however, reflect all Physical attacks, meaning if you hit with a Slashing, Striking, or Piercing damage, any damage you do goes to the character that used the damage, leaving the Minotaur II unharmed.

A difficulty with this encounter is the Minotaur II forces the Rage status effect against your party members throughout the fight. You won’t be able to use them while they have the Rage status effect, and they instead default to using their basic attacks against the Shadow, which are immediately reflected at them. It makes for a frustrating fight as you struggle with removing the status effect from your Persona 3 Reload party members and attempt to chip away at the Minotaur II’s health slowly. It’s similar to fighting the Vehement Idol or the Isolated Castle.

The only attacks that work against this Shadow are the Magical attacks. For this fight, I recommend using the Ice and Electric ones. An Ice attack has a chance of freezing the Minotaur II, giving you an opportunity to take a break from its attacks or heal up your party members. The same goes for the Electric ones, only the Minotaur II receives the Shock status effect rather than freezing. Both are good options, depending on the party members you use for this fight.

For your main character, try to pick a Persona that can reflect or is resistant to Physical attacks. The Minotaur II primarily uses these attacks throughout the encounter, and it might save your character from getting knocked down if they can avoid these attacks. If they become enraged, they may not take as much damage if they use their basic attack and have their damage reflected at them. You can keep fighting so long as your character is still standing in Persona 3 Reload.