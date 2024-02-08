Persona 3 Reload: Isolated Castle weakness

The Isolated Castle is one of the many Shadows blocking your path in Persona 3 Reload. Like the other Shadows, not every attack works on this foe, so you want to make sure you understand its weaknesses to have the best advantage against it.

The Isolated Castle blocks your progress in Tartarus, and taking it down allows you to proceed past floor 143. You and your Persona 3 Reload team will need to work together to defeat it, and there’s a teleporter before you fight this foe if you want to swap out any party members. Here’s what you need to know about all the Isolated Castle weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the weakness of the Isolated Castle in Persona 3 Reload

You can only use Physical Attacks against the Isolated Castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for players, the Isolated Castle in Persona 3 Reload has no particular weakness. Instead, all Magical attacks do no damage to this Shadow. But it does take standard damage from Strike, Pierce, and Slash attacks, making these the best options to defeat it.

A good way to take advantage of these attacks is to prioritize these moves on three of your team members in Persona 3 Reload and then have the fourth character heal the party. Whenever anyone uses a Persona Physical attack, rather than SP, these use HP. If you don’t monitor this during the battle when the Isolated Castle has a chance to attack, it might knock down one of your teammates. The Isolated Castle is a worthy adversary given its hearty difference, similar to the Iron Dice you find as you explore the Monad Passages.

Healing is the best way to avoid this outcome, especially if you have SP to spare. My party always has Yukari on my team because she is the best healer you can find in Persona 3 Reload, and she receives bonuses to lower the cost of her heals. She becomes a must-have member as you progress further through the story. However, if you’re running low on SP with your healer, you can always use items or switch out to focus on using basic attacks, which cost nothing but won’t do as much damage.

You can advance further into Tartarus after you defeat the Isolated Castle in Persona 3 Reload. It’s blocking the 143 floor at this point, and you can expect the obstacles to only become more difficult as you go further up. I would make sure you’re taking the time to battle with the Monad doors you find throughout Tartarus to level up your party and give them more challenges.