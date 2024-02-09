Persona 3 Reload: Vehement Idol weakness

The Vehement Idol Shadow is a formidable opponent in Persona 3 Reload. You can find it while exploring the Monad Passage, which means you can attempt to defeat it later in your playthrough when your party grows stronger.

Like any Shadow in Persona 3 Reload, the Vehement Idol has a handful of strengths and weaknesses. When you initially start the fight, you and your team have to test out various attacks to see what works against them. You might not have the luxury to do this, and we can help narrow down your choices and figure out the best attacks to use. Here’s what you need to know about the Vehement Idol’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload.

What are the Vehement Idol’s weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

You want to avoid using Ice or Dark attacks against it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for players, the Vehement Idol doesn’t have any weaknesses, and you can only do standard damage to it during combat. However, it is resistant to any type of Ice attack, and it blocks all Dark damage to it, which means you want to avoid using attacks during combat at all costs in Persona 3 Reload.

Because the Vehement Idol only takes standard damage from any attack your party unleashes, I find it better to optimize each character’s attacks with their strongest moves. For example, when I used Koromaru, I avoided using any of his Dark attacks, and instead focused on his Fire and Slashing moves, making the most of them each time it was his turn. On the other hand, for my character, I had them using a Persona with the Crit Rate Boost passive skill, and they primarily used Herculean Strike in an attempt to land a critical against the Vehement Idol. If you have Junpei in your party, he can reliably land critical hits more often than anyone else. It all depends on who you have in your party.

Although you can’t freeze the Vehement Idol, there’s a good chance you might be able to hit it with an Electric attack, potentially stunning it. If the Vehement Idol is hit with a stun, it won’t be able to move on its turn, giving you an additional attack round against it, or you can try hitting it again and potentially getting it with a critical. This allows you to use the All-Out Attack, doing the most damage against the Vehement Idol, outside of Theurgy attacks.

After you’ve defeated the Vehement Idol, you can complete this portion of the Monad Passage in Persona 3 Reload. You should expect more battles with even more difficulty as you continue through the rest of Tartarus.