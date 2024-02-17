Persona 3 Reload: Natural Dancer weakness

Persona 3 Reload has several Formidable bosses players will come across in the mega-dungeon that is Tartarus. One of these bosses is the shadow Natural Dancers, which is found in the Monad Passage on Floor 143.

If you’ve encountered this shadow and are stuck wondering how to defeat it, worry not. This guide will show you one of the most effective ways to take down the Natural Dancers boss in Persona 3 Reload.

What is Natural Dancer’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

This boss has no weaknesses. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Natural Dancers is an optional boss, and a quite challenging one. It has no weaknesses, is resistant to fire and electricity, and nullifies all wind attacks. This is why it is a tough boss fight, primarily if your party is focused on magic attacks and skills.

How to beat Natural Dancer in Persona 3 Reload

The Heat Wave skill is effective. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

. As the boss has no weakness and is resistant to most magic attacks, having a party that is focused mainly on physical attacks is best. Ice and recovery skills will also help. Yukari, Akihiko or Aragaki, and Aigis are excellent choices here. Yukari is important primarily for her healing skills, and her regular attacks will also help during the fight, especially if she has a good weapon. Aigis’ Persona can resist one of the boss’s attacks, and her physical Myriad Arrows skill has a chance of being a critical attack.

This is especially important as performing a critical attack on this boss is the only way to weaken it for an All-out Attack. Akihiko deals significant strike damage with his Gigantic Fist attack and can debuff the boss’s attack power with his Matarunda skill. Aragaki can use his Heat Wave ability as it deals medium strike damage to all enemies.

Do not bring any Persona that’s weak against Pierce attacks to the fight, as this is the boss’s primary type of attack. Additionally, try to find or fuse Personas with the skills Mabufula, Revolution, and Herculean Strike. Bufurama is the ice multi-attack skill and the only regular magic attack that damages the boss. Revolution is a skill that increases the Crit rate for the entire party, while Herculean Strike is a powerful multi-target skill that can Crit the boss if used consistently.

Now that you have your party set, it’s also important to know that the boss will use Spirit Drain, an SP-draining skill, during the fight. Since you can’t effectively counter this, bringing as many SP restorative items as possible is advised.

Once you’ve got all that set, you should be ready to take on the boss. In short, using the right physical skills that Crit, buffing and debuffing when possible, and healing as much as possible should be enough to defeat the Natural Dancer in no time.