Persona 3 Reload: Amorous Snake weakness

You can expect to encounter multiple enemies in Persona 3 Reload as you progress through Tartarus. The Amorous Snake is one of these foes, appearing while exploring the Monad Passage on floor 197.

Like many of the foes in the Monad Passage, it’s an optional fight. However, if you want to test your skills with your team and unlock the final rewards for these battles, I recommend completing them. Thankfully, you can return to them at any time, and you won’t miss out on anything if you fight them later. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat the Amorous Snake its weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Amorous Snake’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

You can deal a lot of damage to the Amorous Snake using Ice attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I can confirm the Amorous Snake is weak against Ice attacks. If you have any Personas in your loadout that can deal with any amount of Ice damage, and the Amorous Snake enters a weak state, You want to avoid using Fire or Light attacks, as the Amorous Snake heals when it gets hit by Fire attacks, and it reflects Light ones. However, even while in this state, you likely cannot perform an All-Out Attack because of the various other enemies in this Persona 3 Reload encounter, the Devious Maya.

What makes this fight unique is how the Amorous Snake interacts with its allies. Rather than rely on them to deal with attacks or to buff them, the Amorous Snake feeds off them. It has a life stealing ability where it destroys the Devious Maya, taking their health to health themselves. What makes this difficult is balancing how much damage you do to the Amorous Snake while also fighting the Devious Maya.

The Devious Maya have no weaknesses. They resist all types of attacks, so it won’t matter what you do to them. My biggest recommendation is to use attacks that hit all enemies. Ice attacks should be your priority choice, but if you can’t do anything like that, using any other attack that hits all targets is your best bet, so long as they’re not Fire or Light ones. You want to use these moves to damage the Devious Maya, ensuring the Amorous Snake does not receive more health from these foes. The less health the Devious Maya have, the less the Amorous Snake receives when it destroys them. Mitsuru is a great companion to have for this encounter.

When the Amorous Snake is the last foe standing, an Ice attack should not allow you and your Persona 3 Reload team to use an All-Out Attack. This fight can be difficult as you must avoid focusing on the Devious Maya. Instead, make sure the Amorous Snake receives the most damage throughout the encounter, forcing it to heal and destroy the Maya.