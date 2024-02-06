Category:
Persona 3 Reload: Rampage Drive, Shouting Tiara, and Magical Magus weakness

Defeating them is no small feat
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 6, 2024

The Shadows you encounter in Persona 3 Reload are fearsome foes, aimlessly walking the halls of Tartarus as you make your way to the top. A side path you can explore brings you face-to-face with Rampage Drive, Shouting Tiara, and Magical Magus.

These three Shadows work together in a battle, and defeating them is no small feat. You need to work alongside your party members to help bring them down while targeting their specific weaknesses without wasting too much energy. Here’s what you need to know about all the weaknesses of Rampage Drive, Shouting Tiara, and Magical Magus in Persona 3 Reload.

What are the Rampage Drive, Shouting Tiara, and Magical Magus weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload?

All Shouting Tiara weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
You need to use Pierce damage against the Shouting Tiara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can learn the weaknesses and strengths of these Shadows during your playthrough through trial and error or by using Fuuka’s Full Analysis ability in Persona 3 Reload. When you can scan them, Magical Magus is resistant to all Magical attacks, Rampage Drive is resistant to all Physical attacks, and the Shouting Tiara is resistant to Electric damage, receives no damage from Fire, but is weak to Strike damage.

Because the Shouting Tiara is the only Shadow with a weakness in this encounter, targeting them is your best first choice. It’s similar to when you fought against the Controlling and Dependent Partners. You can knock them down and remove them from the encounter, giving your party plenty of room to focus on Rampage Drive and Magical Magus. Unfortunately for players, the only way to knock these two down is through a Critical or by landing a freeze on Magical Magus and then hitting them with a Physical attack in Persona 3 Reload. This is far more difficult than the Priestess encounter.

All Rampage Drive weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
You can only use Magical attacks against Rampage Drive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The way you go about this is up to you. I struggled with fighting against Rampage Drive more than I did with Magical Magus. Thus, I focused on Rampage Drive with my Persona’s element attacks, making short work of them with my character’s Theurgy. I chose to go after Rampage Drive over Magical Magus because using a Persona’s magical attacks only cost SP, whereas the physical attacks they could unleash cost my characters their HP, forcing one of my party members, typically Yukari, to heal whenever it’s their turn consistently. There’s also a good chance another party member might land a Critical against Magical Magus, especially if you have Junpei.

All Magical Magus weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
You need to use Physical attacks against Magical Magus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After these three have been defeated, the next area in this passageway is yours to explore. You can continue working your way through this side passage with your party members in Persona 3 Reload, or you can return to the entrance to regroup, and try again later.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.