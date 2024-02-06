Persona 3 Reload: Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness

You can expect to have several tough Shadow encounters in Persona 3 Reload. The strongest Shadows are the border guardians protecting the next area from you, and a fight you have to go through involves the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner.

You have to fight these two upon reaching floor 91. They fight together and force you to mix up your strategy on the best way to take these two out. Thankfully, there’s a good way to approach this fight that makes it easier for you and the rest of your companions before you can move to the next region. Here’s what you need to know about the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

All Controlling Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These two Shadows fight side-by-side, but they have distinct strengths and weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. The Controlling Partner blocks Slashing, Strike, Light, and Dark attacks, while the Dependent Partner blocks all Magical attacks. However, it is weak to Pierce damage.

Between the two, I recommend focusing on the Dependent Partner. Unlike the Controlling Partner, there’s a way for you to do heavy damage to them and knock them out of the fight for a brief moment. They will stand back up on their turn, but getting them in the Weak state gives you a chance to eliminate them before they can continue to buff the Controlling Partner. If you have a good chance of landing a Critical hit against the Controlling Partner while the Dependent Partner is knocked down, you can force an All-Out Attack, landing the largest amount of damage to these two at the same time. It’s similar to how you approach fighting the Invaluable Hand or the Bestial Wheel.

All Dependent Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Dependent Partner has been eliminated, the Controlling Partner mourns the loss of their partner and chooses to do nothing for one turn. Although tragic, it’s a perfect opportunity to take advantage of this and have a free turn to unleash multiple attacks against the Controlling Partner. You might want to attempt to negate any buffs the Dependent Partner could apply to them while they were up, making it easier to defeat them.

Once you’ve defeated these two combatants, the 91 floor is cleared. You can now proceed forward in your Persona 3 Reload playthrough and continue exploring Tartarus as you make your way through the campaign.