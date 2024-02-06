Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness

Defeat the Controlling and Dependent Partner in Tartarus.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 03:06 pm
All Dependent Partner and Controlling Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can expect to have several tough Shadow encounters in Persona 3 Reload. The strongest Shadows are the border guardians protecting the next area from you, and a fight you have to go through involves the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner.

Recommended Videos

You have to fight these two upon reaching floor 91. They fight together and force you to mix up your strategy on the best way to take these two out. Thankfully, there’s a good way to approach this fight that makes it easier for you and the rest of your companions before you can move to the next region. Here’s what you need to know about the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness in Persona 3 Reload.

What is the Controlling Partner and Dependent Partner weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

All Controlling Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
All Controlling Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These two Shadows fight side-by-side, but they have distinct strengths and weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. The Controlling Partner blocks Slashing, Strike, Light, and Dark attacks, while the Dependent Partner blocks all Magical attacks. However, it is weak to Pierce damage.

Between the two, I recommend focusing on the Dependent Partner. Unlike the Controlling Partner, there’s a way for you to do heavy damage to them and knock them out of the fight for a brief moment. They will stand back up on their turn, but getting them in the Weak state gives you a chance to eliminate them before they can continue to buff the Controlling Partner. If you have a good chance of landing a Critical hit against the Controlling Partner while the Dependent Partner is knocked down, you can force an All-Out Attack, landing the largest amount of damage to these two at the same time. It’s similar to how you approach fighting the Invaluable Hand or the Bestial Wheel.

All Dependent Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload
All Dependent Partner weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the Dependent Partner has been eliminated, the Controlling Partner mourns the loss of their partner and chooses to do nothing for one turn. Although tragic, it’s a perfect opportunity to take advantage of this and have a free turn to unleash multiple attacks against the Controlling Partner. You might want to attempt to negate any buffs the Dependent Partner could apply to them while they were up, making it easier to defeat them.

Once you’ve defeated these two combatants, the 91 floor is cleared. You can now proceed forward in your Persona 3 Reload playthrough and continue exploring Tartarus as you make your way through the campaign.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tank-Form Shadow weakness
Persona 3 characters stand before the Tank-Form Shadow split into its two forms.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tank-Form Shadow weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to perform King and I in Persona 3 Reload
How to get the King and I in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to perform King and I in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
A screenshot of the FES Makoto mod from MadMax1960 on GameBanana.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
The party face off against a Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Tank-Form Shadow weakness
Persona 3 characters stand before the Tank-Form Shadow split into its two forms.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Tank-Form Shadow weakness
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to perform King and I in Persona 3 Reload
How to get the King and I in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to perform King and I in Persona 3 Reload
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
A screenshot of the FES Makoto mod from MadMax1960 on GameBanana.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
The party face off against a Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.