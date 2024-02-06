Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness

Halfway into Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus, you should come across another series of Rare Shadows clad in gold, with Invaluable Hands being the main topic today.

These shadows are distinct from others in Tartarus’ overworld because they are gold-glowing hands that run away from you if you get too close to them or if they see you coming towards them. The only way to initiate a battle with them is to run up and strike them before they run away or chase them into a corner.

These enemies give large amounts of EXP and items that can be sold for a high price. They’re also needed for certain Elizabeth requests, so don’t dismiss them if you come across them.

What is Invaluable Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Another one? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Invaluable Hands in Persona 3 Reload are weak to Dark elemental damage. Most other types of moves can also damage them, but Dark is the best move to use.

Koromaru is the best party member to deal with them because he only knows Dark elemental attacks. You can also have the main character equip a Persona that knows Dark-type attacks, should you have any.

Invaluable Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the 77th floor (77F) until the 91st floor (91F). After the 91st floor, you should instead get Supreme Hand, which has a different weakness altogether. They are rare spawns but aren’t guaranteed, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you get lucky.