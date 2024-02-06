Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness

How to defeat those gold-glowing hands.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:44 am
A screenshot of the FES Makoto mod from MadMax1960 on GameBanana.
Image via ATLUS

Halfway into Persona 3 Reload’s Tartarus, you should come across another series of Rare Shadows clad in gold, with Invaluable Hands being the main topic today.

Recommended Videos

These shadows are distinct from others in Tartarus’ overworld because they are gold-glowing hands that run away from you if you get too close to them or if they see you coming towards them. The only way to initiate a battle with them is to run up and strike them before they run away or chase them into a corner.

These enemies give large amounts of EXP and items that can be sold for a high price. They’re also needed for certain Elizabeth requests, so don’t dismiss them if you come across them.

What is Invaluable Hand’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Invaluable Hand Weakness Persona 3 Reload
Another one? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Invaluable Hands in Persona 3 Reload are weak to Dark elemental damage. Most other types of moves can also damage them, but Dark is the best move to use.

Koromaru is the best party member to deal with them because he only knows Dark elemental attacks. You can also have the main character equip a Persona that knows Dark-type attacks, should you have any.

Invaluable Hands are rare enemies that spawn from the 77th floor (77F) until the 91st floor (91F). After the 91st floor, you should instead get Supreme Hand, which has a different weakness altogether. They are rare spawns but aren’t guaranteed, so keep your eyes peeled to see if you get lucky.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
The party face off against a Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
An image of a missing person awaiting rescue in Tartarus in Persona 3.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
The party face off against a Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
An image of a missing person awaiting rescue in Tartarus in Persona 3.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024

Author

Adam Newell
If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.