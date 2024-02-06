Category:
Persona

Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness

Don't use Yukari's basic attacks.
Image of Pedro Peres
Pedro Peres
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 10:15 am
The party face off against a Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload will throw plenty of Shadows your way as you cross through Tartarus. After you’ve cleared the second major roadblock in your path, you can continue your climb and find new enemies like the Bestial Wheel.

Recommended Videos

Bestial Wheel appears in the second half of the second block in Tartarus, Arqa, after you’ve taken down the Clairvoyant Relic. We’ve found them starting at floor 45, though Lustful Snakes are more common sights as you climb up.

This is one of the new strong Shadows you’ll find, though it’s on the weaker side if you know how to handle it. And it’s not like you’ll have to scramble to find a Persona with Zio as you did with Steel Gigas. Here’s how we approach those fights.

What is Bestial Wheel’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Bestial Wheel is weak to Wind in Persona 3 Reload but resists Strike and Pierce damage. You won’t get much mileage out of Yukari’s basic attack, but she has invaluable utility in this fight (more so than usual) thanks to her repertoire of Wind spells.

The Bestial Wheel's weakness menu, showing it's weak to Wind.
Wind magic is your weapon of choice here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bestial Wheel doesn’t resist Slash either, meaning you can use Junpei to your heart’s content.

How to beat Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload

Like with most other strong Shadows, landing a debuff early on is essential to making this fight simple. Yukari works well here since Bestial Wheel is weak to Wind. She also has access to Pulinpa to confuse the Bestial Wheel. Confuse the enemy on your first turn, then alternate between her and the protagonist using Garu spells to chain All-Out Attacks easily. You should make a dent in its health pool (if not outright destroy it) by the time the debuff runs out. This is the same strategy we’ve used against the Enslaved Beasts on the floors before, but you’ll have to split Yukari’s attention between debuffing and damage.

related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
A screenshot of the FES Makoto mod from MadMax1960 on GameBanana.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
An image of a missing person awaiting rescue in Tartarus in Persona 3.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
A screenshot of the FES Makoto mod from MadMax1960 on GameBanana.
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Invaluable Hand weakness
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Chihiro at school
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: Chihiro Justice Social Link guide
Gavin Mackenzie Gavin Mackenzie Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Elizabeth is embarassed while Igor is looking as creepy as ever
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to bring Elizabeth a giant, creepy doll in Persona 3 Reload
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Characters in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Persona
Persona
Persona 3 Reload: All costumes and how to get them
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
An image of a missing person awaiting rescue in Tartarus in Persona 3.
Category:
Persona
Persona
How to find Missing Persons in Persona 3 Reload
Anish Nair Anish Nair Feb 6, 2024

Author

Pedro Peres
Pedro is Dot Esports' Lead Destiny Writer. He's been a freelance writer since 2019, and legend has it you can summon him by pinging an R-301 or inviting him to run a raid in Destiny 2 (though he probably has worse RNG luck than the D2 team combined). When he's not shooting Dregs, you can see him raising the dead in Diablo IV, getting third-partied in DMZ, or failing a stealth heist in Payday 3. Find his ramblings on his Twitter @ggpedroperes.