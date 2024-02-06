Persona 3 Reload: Bestial Wheel weakness

Persona 3 Reload will throw plenty of Shadows your way as you cross through Tartarus. After you’ve cleared the second major roadblock in your path, you can continue your climb and find new enemies like the Bestial Wheel.

Bestial Wheel appears in the second half of the second block in Tartarus, Arqa, after you’ve taken down the Clairvoyant Relic. We’ve found them starting at floor 45, though Lustful Snakes are more common sights as you climb up.

This is one of the new strong Shadows you’ll find, though it’s on the weaker side if you know how to handle it. And it’s not like you’ll have to scramble to find a Persona with Zio as you did with Steel Gigas. Here’s how we approach those fights.

What is Bestial Wheel’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Bestial Wheel is weak to Wind in Persona 3 Reload but resists Strike and Pierce damage. You won’t get much mileage out of Yukari’s basic attack, but she has invaluable utility in this fight (more so than usual) thanks to her repertoire of Wind spells.

Wind magic is your weapon of choice here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bestial Wheel doesn’t resist Slash either, meaning you can use Junpei to your heart’s content.

How to beat Bestial Wheel in Persona 3 Reload

Like with most other strong Shadows, landing a debuff early on is essential to making this fight simple. Yukari works well here since Bestial Wheel is weak to Wind. She also has access to Pulinpa to confuse the Bestial Wheel. Confuse the enemy on your first turn, then alternate between her and the protagonist using Garu spells to chain All-Out Attacks easily. You should make a dent in its health pool (if not outright destroy it) by the time the debuff runs out. This is the same strategy we’ve used against the Enslaved Beasts on the floors before, but you’ll have to split Yukari’s attention between debuffing and damage.