Persona 3 Reload: Enslaved Beast weakness

Ah, Tartarus. The labyrinthian paranormal tower in Persona 3 Reload is home to several enemies who want to take you down, and Enslaved Beast is one of them. It won’t ambush you straight away, but odds are you’ll find it as you climb up the tower.

Enslaved Beast is one of the stronger Shadows in Tartarus, though you’ll only find it in the second block, Arqa. We’ve encountered the Enslaved Beast on the last floors of the first part of Arqa, around floor 39. Stronger Shadows before that will likely be Steel Gigas, which may not be too tricky if you know how to fight against them.

This strong Shadow can pack quite a punch if you aren’t aware of its weakness or strengths. The upside is that it doesn’t resist anything and has a very accessible weakness (you don’t need to hunt down Personas with Dark or Light damage, for instance). Here’s how to defeat this Shadow.

What is Enslaved Beast’s Weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Enslaved Beast is weak to fire in Persona 3, which makes it particularly easy to fight against if you get lucky with your hits. The protagonist has access to fire-based Personas, and Junpei has that barely used SP pool ready to cast Agi and send Enslaved Beast to the ground.

Fire is your only ally here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to defeat Enslaved Beast in Persona 3 Reload

Naturally, fire attacks are your go-to here. Use the protagonist and Junpei to keep activating All-Out Attacks, and you can use Yukari’s Pulinpa to confuse the Enslaved Beast and keep it from attacking you.

Enslaved Beast uses lightning attacks, so be on the lookout if you have a Persona that’s weak to lightning damage. Zionga and Mazio can dish out damage, and both will send Yukari to the ground if they hit her. If you have a Persona that’s weak to lightning, that’s half of your party down in one Mazio.

Still, it should be fairly easy to use Yukari to pacify this Shadow with Pulinpa, opening the way for a sequence of All-Out Attacks with the rest of your party members. Getting higher-level cards has never been easier.