Persona 3 Reload: Shadow of the Void weakness

The final Monad Passage holds a dangerous threat.
Anish Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2024 10:20 pm
All Monad passageways in Persona 3 Reload
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Persona 3 Reload has its fair share of challenging battles with the Tartarus Guardian and Arcana Shadow bosses. Then some even take things to the next level, including one of the new additions in the remake: The Shadow of the Void.

How to find the Shadow of the Void

An image of Takaya and the Protagonist fighting the Shadow of the Abyss in Persona 3 Reload.
Takaya won’t be able to bail you out this time. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Shadow of the Void in Persona 3 Reload is a unique Shadow that holds a striking resemblance to the Shadow of the Abyss. Unlike the Shadow of the Abyss, this Shadow can not be found in the overworld. You will have to venture to the highest peaks of Tartarus—floor 255, to be exact—and head through the final Monad Passage after you defeat the Guardian Boss.

Before you get to this Shadow, pick up request 99 from Elizabeth, which is called Defeat the Shadow of the Void. Be prepared with a good stock of healing and buffing items and preferably have Personas on hand that can deal strong Almighty damage (with access to Concentrate) and high physical damage (with a high critical hit rate). Fuse them at the entrance and make your way to floor 255.

Shadow of the Void weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload

The Shadow of the Void has no weaknesses. Unlike the Shadow of the Abyss, however, this version also has no resistances. This means you cannot knock it down with elemental damage, but you can do so with physical damage provided you land a critical hit. Elemental damage is still quite handy to chip away at its massive health pool of 5,000 health.

How to beat the Shadow of the Void in Persona 3 Reload

The Shadow of the Void has the third level of Regenerate, which means it will recover about 300 health per turn, making this fight even harder. It has access to Apt Pupil and Sharp Student, halving the chances of it taking a critical hit and doubling the chances of landing a critical hit on one of your party members. Unlike the Shadow of the Abyss fight, there are no story elements to help you here either.

The Shadow of the Void’s only attacks are a Poison attack and a Strike Attack that it alternates. If you have access to Heat Riser, this battle will be a lot easier. Keep your heals up and focus on dealing heavy Almighty damage with Concentrate to buff your output. Landing criticals will be difficult due to the enemy’s Sharp Student passive, so focus on Almighty damage if possible.

This battle will be long and drawn out, but maintain debuffs on yourself and you should be able to slowly wear down the Shadow of the Void. If the battle drags on for too long, you can always use an emergency Armageddon to end the fight instantly.

Congratulations, you’ve defeated the hardest Monad boss in Persona 3 Reload.

Anish Nair
Freelance gaming writer for Dot Esports. An avid gamer of 25 years with a soft spot for RPGs and strategy games. Esports writer for 2 years and a watcher for 12 years. Aspiring author. Dad to a host of animals. Usually found trying to climb ranks in Dota 2, plundering the seas in Sea of Thieves, hunting large monsters in Monster Hunter World, or mining rare minerals in Deep Rock Galactic.