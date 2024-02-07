Persona 3 Reload: Platinum Dice weakness

An optional boss in Persona 3 Reload is Platinum Dice, which is a tad annoying to face off against.

You come across it by entering the Monad Door on Floor 117 (117F) and must overcome it to acquire some hidden treasures further down the Monad Passage. This is a static encounter, but you can choose not to fight it if you just want to rush through the game’s main story.

Still, if you do plan to fight Platinum Dice to find out what it’s guarding, knowing its weakness is an important step to overcoming it—well, it would be if it had one.

What is Platinum Dice’s weakness in Persona 3 Reload?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Platinum Dice has no weaknesses in Persona 3 Reload, and is a very tricky opponent to fight.

It is completely immune to Strike physical damage, alongside Electric, Dark, and Light elemental moves. That means the only moves that can damage it are Fire, Ice, and Wind elemental attacks and the other two types of physical damage.

This makes party members like Akihiko and Koromaru a non-starter for this fight, as most of their attacks won’t be useful against the Platinum Dice. Instead, try to set up a party that includes Yukari, Mitsuri, and Aigis to have a team that can deal damage to it.

Making sure the main protagonist is equipped with a bunch of different high-level Persona that can also deal the correct damage will make the fight that much easier.