What is the Persona 3 Reload opening song?

If you’re looking forward to Persona 3 Reload, you’re likely watching trailers and listening to the new opening song. In true Persona fashion, it’s sung in English by a Japanese singer. While the song itself is awesome, the words are quite difficult to understand, and just like previous Persona songs, the lyrics are all over the place.
What is the Persona 3 Reload song called?
The Persona 3 Reload song is called Full Moon Full and is performed by Azumi Takahashi. The performer did a great job of capturing the funky spirit of the Persona series. If you liked Persona 4 or Persona 5’s openings, you should feel right at home with Full Moon Full.
Persona 3 Reload song lyrics
Full Moon Full by Azumi Takahashi
It’s Full Moon again
Crazy how time flies
When I wonder
If the path is in the right direction
But I do believe
Things come to life by accident
When you and me’s on
Sounds like its meant to be
WAKE UP!
Mistakes made when things fall apart
GET UP!
What matters at the end is how you left a mark
WAIT UP!
Fire in my soul
Fire in my heart
‘Till you see me on the other side of stars, on point
*Epic rock cover*
Oh, the journey starts but where will it first end?
No one’s sure what lies ahead be bold and brave
STAND UP!
Roads may be
Rough and tough
Though it will lead somewhere
NOTHING EASY, GET UP!
AND GO, GET IT, GO!
Sometimes this journey is about wishes
All that matters is you need to know your worth (this makes the most sense to me, but it’s really hard to tell what the singer is saying, and everyone seems to have their own version of this bit.)
No matter how far (NO MATTER HOW FAR)
How far you go (HOW YOU’LL GO, HOW YOU’LL GO)
How Long will it last (Carpe Diem, NO TIME TO WASTE)
It’s your life (Gotta get your life, go get it, burn your dread!)
Burn your dread.
It’s been 16 years since Persona 4 came out, and no matter how many times I listened to the Reach out to the Truth battle song, it still doesn’t make a lick of sense to me. I imagine we’ll be saying the same thing about Full Moon Full one day. But hey, maybe that’s another reason so many of us love the series.