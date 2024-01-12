What is the Persona 3 Reload opening song?

If you’re looking forward to Persona 3 Reload, you’re likely watching trailers and listening to the new opening song. In true Persona fashion, it’s sung in English by a Japanese singer. While the song itself is awesome, the words are quite difficult to understand, and just like previous Persona songs, the lyrics are all over the place.

What is the Persona 3 Reload song called?

Wait, what did the singer just say? Image via Atuls

The Persona 3 Reload song is called Full Moon Full and is performed by Azumi Takahashi. The performer did a great job of capturing the funky spirit of the Persona series. If you liked Persona 4 or Persona 5’s openings, you should feel right at home with Full Moon Full.

Persona 3 Reload song lyrics

Full Moon Full by Azumi Takahashi

It’s Full Moon again

Crazy how time flies

When I wonder

If the path is in the right direction

But I do believe

Things come to life by accident

When you and me’s on

Sounds like its meant to be

WAKE UP!

Mistakes made when things fall apart

GET UP!

What matters at the end is how you left a mark

WAIT UP!

Fire in my soul

Fire in my heart

‘Till you see me on the other side of stars, on point

*Epic rock cover*

Oh, the journey starts but where will it first end?

No one’s sure what lies ahead be bold and brave

It’s undoubtedly an epic song. Image via ATLUS

STAND UP!

Roads may be

Rough and tough

Though it will lead somewhere

NOTHING EASY, GET UP!

AND GO, GET IT, GO!

Sometimes this journey is about wishes

All that matters is you need to know your worth (this makes the most sense to me, but it’s really hard to tell what the singer is saying, and everyone seems to have their own version of this bit.)

No matter how far (NO MATTER HOW FAR)

How far you go (HOW YOU’LL GO, HOW YOU’LL GO)

How Long will it last (Carpe Diem, NO TIME TO WASTE)

It’s your life (Gotta get your life, go get it, burn your dread!)

Burn your dread.

It’s been 16 years since Persona 4 came out, and no matter how many times I listened to the Reach out to the Truth battle song, it still doesn’t make a lick of sense to me. I imagine we’ll be saying the same thing about Full Moon Full one day. But hey, maybe that’s another reason so many of us love the series.