Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Pawns seem to have a death wish

Follow me, master, I know a shortcut.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 05:28 pm
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Image via Capcom

While otherwise reliable and powerful, Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawns seem to have a bad tendency to walk off cliffs.

Recommended Videos

Being a truly open-world game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 gives players the ability to travel almost anywhere on the map. Many chests, hidden collectibles, and points of interest are out of your reach, so it’s often necessary to find a creative method to reach a high or a low ledge. While most players find a way, that isn’t always the case with the faithful Pawns. Whether they are trying to reach the player quickly or leading to a quest objective, it’s quite common for Pawns to forget about the laws of gravity and walk off high ledges. Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Reddit community is filled with videos and posts about Pawns walking to their doom, sometimes for no apparent reason.

0 Fucking hesitation
byu/Landeler inDragonsDogma

For the most part, the community’s reaction to such posts is lighthearted. Even though these occurrences can be annoying, most players seem to laugh them off and claim that it’s just part of the game. And, of course, sometimes an annoying Pawn jumping off a cliff saves players from having to throw them off themselves.

You can’t make this up
byu/zMilad inDragonsDogma

The issue also occurred in the previous Dragon’s Dogma games. Given that many gameplay mechanics were copied straight from previous titles, it’s no wonder Pawns sometimes behave questionably. 

Perhaps Capcom should have invested some more time into improving NPC pathfinding rather than adding microtransactions to their single-player game. On the other hand, had they actually ironed out this NPC behavior, the Dragon’s Dogma 2 community would have one less thing to share and laugh about. Maybe the devs knew exactly what they were doing all along.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status
Michael Beckwith and others Michael Beckwith and others Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm XP fast in DD2
Image of a Cyclopes rampaging in town in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm XP fast in DD2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Fighter build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear
Image of a Fighter in Melve in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Fighter build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status
A woman holds up a glowing hand in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Is Dragon’s Dogma 2 down? How to check DD2 server status
Michael Beckwith and others Michael Beckwith and others Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm XP fast in DD2
Image of a Cyclopes rampaging in town in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to farm XP fast in DD2
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Fighter build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear
Image of a Fighter in Melve in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Fighter build | Augments, Abilities, and Gear
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 26, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.