Dragon’s Dogma 2 review: The Arisen’s adventure is an unmissable experience

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the perfect medley of weird, wonderful, and complex. It’s the adventure of a lifetime, and I just can’t get enough.

The sprawling open-world RPG takes elements players are accustomed to and thoroughly shakes them up. There are random encounters that catch you off guard, boss battles that test your nerve, and a map so large I barely scratched the surface after 30 hours.

Whether you’re new to the franchise or returning after the 12-year wait since the original Dragon’s Dogma, strap yourself in for one hell of a rollercoaster.

No holds barred

Grief-in. Image via Capcom

After creating my character and choosing a starting Vocation, Dragon’s Dogma 2’s version of classes, I was thrown into a fight with a Medusa and taught the basics of combat. While it felt fiddly at first due to all the button combinations, I quickly got to grips with it and started having fun.

I created a Beastren Thief, and my Vocation let me quickly dive in and out of battle to inflict damage before retreating to a safe distance. I started with basic attacks but soon unlocked more skills, like powerful attacks that cost more Stamina. This is every Vocation’s primary resource, and if you run out, you’re left immobilized while you catch your breath, vulnerable and open for enemies to take advantage.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 grabbed me hook, line, and sinker early on. There’s no hand-holding here. You’re thrown in at the deep end with challenging battles right from the start, leaving every player with their own story about their first encounter with a giant, menacing foe.

For me, it was a Griffin I found just on the edge of Vernworth, the first large city you visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2. My experience with games made me think that if you encounter a foe early on, you can easily defeat them. Boy, was I wrong.

This Griffin was way out of my comfort zone. I managed to avoid its attacks by jumping on its back and attacking it, much like another Capcom title, Monster Hunter, but I didn’t consider what would happen if the Griffin took flight. Panicking, I jumped off and tumbled to my death.

I should probably be thankful I learned this lesson so early. Just because you can do something in Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t mean you should. The next time I encountered a Griffin, I was off like Usain Bolt.

Pawn Stars

My BFF. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I wasn’t alone in my adventures, though. I had three Pawns in tow. After creating my main Pawn, who accompanied me throughout my journey, I filled out my party with two more Pawns. Together, they’re my supporting cast. You can chop and change these two Pawn slots as you see fit by recruiting Pawns created by other players.

Some of the Pawn creations I’ve seen already are remarkable—I’ve had everyone from Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3 to Willem Dafoe in my party. Though you may want to stick with the same three Pawns throughout, I encourage you to experiment with switching Pawns regularly.

Your player-created Pawns can go on their own merry adventures and return to you with gifts from other players. You can also set quests for them to complete when they join up with others, so while Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a single-player experience, the community spirit is thriving.

Though I enjoyed the variety of Pawns I encountered, I found my party of Pawns incredibly annoying. They can be helpful, pointing out enemy weaknesses or informing you there is a chest to collect nearby, but most of the time, their voice lines are infuriating.

Every Pawn I’ve ever recruited has an extreme fondness for ladders and is excited every time we spot one, even if it’s next to the inn where we’ve been staying for days. They often recount tales of adventures with others they’ve traveled with and even expressed surprise that one Arisen wanted to travel with a party of Beastren—an odd thing to say to me, a Beastren character, especially considering the Pawn themselves is a Beastren too.

As much as their random comments frustrate me, they’re a gold mine for entertainment, albeit not intentionally. On one occasion, a Pawn instructed me to follow them but lost their footing on the rocks and tumbled into the sea. Another fond memory saw a Pawn grab an explosive barrel to throw at an enemy, only for an NPC to walk in front of them, and the resulting explosion killed them both.

Turning the page

Plenty to uncover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Storywise, things did feel a bit too familiar. I couldn’t help but think of Skyrim, as the journey sees you starting as a prisoner, being thrown into a fight with a terrifying creature, escaping, and then discovering your role in the world has far more importance.

I still don’t feel short-handed by the narrative, though, as the best part of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is exploring. No quest I completed matched the feeling of exploring a hidden cave and unexpectedly coming face-to-face with a powerful beast, like a Chimera. I often found myself desperate to venture off the beaten track to see what I could find.

Strangely, my favorite things about Dragon’s Dogma 2 are what I dislike most. When I’m exploring, random encounters are a welcome thrill; when I’m trying to push through a quest, these encounters are incredibly frustrating.

During one particular quest, I set off to find a dragon. I knew I had a challenging fight at the end of my journey and would need all my health and resources to survive. Yet, despite sticking to the “safer” main roads, I had several encounters with Goblins and Harpies, had to fend off packs of wolves, and even had to take down an Ogre.

By the time I reached the dragon, I needed another rest. Fortunately, there was a nearby campsite, but on other occasions, I’ve been stranded in the wilderness and endured a frustrating cycle of deaths before I could finally reach safety.

Well worth the effort

Knight in shining armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These criticisms are comparatively minor, though, and are strongly outweighed by the brilliance Capcom has crafted. Time flew by at a staggering rate while I played Dragon’s Dogma 2, and whenever I’m not playing, I’m longing to dive back in and continue my adventure.

There is no better feeling than finally besting an enemy who’s caused you countless problems—I now declare myself a master at Griffin hunting—and I’ve still yet to properly fight a Medusa or locate the mysterious Sphinx.

I encourage players to venture off the beaten track and see what they can find. There are so many surprises in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and every encounter can be memorable.

It may be early, and there may still be some huge releases to come in 2024, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is without doubt a contender for Game of the Year and has set a high bar for its competitors.

