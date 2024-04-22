Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most annoying viral plague is getting long-awaited changes

Dragonsplague, which is widely considered one of the most devastating calamities in Dragon’s Dogma 2, is getting nerfed in a patch this April to reduce the frequency of infection and make the infection signs more obvious among your Pawns.

On April 19, Capcom shared its planned updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2 on X (formerly Twitter), including one that involves Dragonsplague—the plague that strikes fear into players. The changes to Dragonsplague will ensure it is more noticeable to spot, meaning the infected Pawn’s glowing red eyes will be more prominent, the devs wrote in their shared plans. The hefty rate of the Dragonsplague infection will also be reduced, which will be welcome as it’s spreading like wildfire among players now.

Avoid dragons like the plague. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have yet to encounter Dragonsplague, it’s spread by hiring infected Pawns or by battlings Drakes and Dragons. These infected Pawns can, in turn, infect your Pawns, but it won’t affect your Arisen. If your Pawn is left untreated, it can go on a murderous rampage while you’re sleeping and kill everyone, including precious merchants, vendors, and blacksmiths. As a result, it can destroy your playthroughs and even prevent you from progressing through the storyline, and it has wreaked havoc among many player’s playthroughs.

At the moment, the only method for “curing” a Pawn of Dragonsplague is dismissing the infected Pawn (if it’s one you’ve hired) to get rid of it before it affects your Pawns or killing it and resummoning it at a Riftstone. Unfortunately, no elixir or tonic can cure a Pawn of Dragonsplague. So, if you notice your Pawn is more irritable with you or has a red tinge to its eyes, the best thing to do is to “cure” it. But the problem with this is it’s difficult to notice the signs of the Dragonsplague until it’s too late.

CAPCOM has yet to confirm when this update will drop across all platforms.

