Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Drake locations

If you’ve reached the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s main story, you probably realize all that gold you collected was for naught.

To get the best items in the game, you need to collect all the Wyrmslife Crystals to hand over to the Dragonforged in Dragon’s Dogma 2. A new currency doesn’t sound all that complicated until you realize these only drop from Drakes and Dragons, a foe that you likely had been avoiding until this point. Drakes aren’t your average Cyclops, Ogre, or Minotaur. These foes have a massive health pool and are way harder to spot. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find every Drake and Lesser Dragon in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

All Drakes in Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Three Drakes, one Lesser Dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every Drake location in Vermund in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

In Melve

Northwest of the Nameless Village

Northwest of Harve

North of Ancient Battleground

Melve Lesser Dragon

Visit Melve after completing the main quest Seat of the Sovereign to find Ulrika and the rest of the Melve townies in trouble in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Melve is the town you first visited after waking up in the game. It’s located northwest of Vernworth and you can take an Oxcart to get there in the northeast exit of the main city.

A Lesser Dragon swings by to cause trouble in the town but flees once you deplete its first health bar. Because you can’t beat it at the moment, you don’t get any Wyrmslife Crystals from this encounter, but it’s solid early-game training for beating Drakes in DD2.

Nameless Village Drake

Northeast of Vernworth lies a mysterious village where the Thief maister resides. If you venture northeast of the Nameless Village, you can find the easiest Drake to beat and get Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Despite being the weakest Drake in the game, these battles are still challenging, so reach at least level 20 before approaching this one.

Harve Drake

While on the way to Harve village, which is invaded by Saurians, you can run into a second Drake near the Guerco Cavern. If you have already activated the Harve Portcrystal, fast-travel there and head northwest to spot this Drake in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

While this Drake isn’t significantly stronger than the one in the nameless village, try to reach level 25 before heading into battle.

Ancient Battleground Drake

If you head north on the west corner of the Vermund map or accept Glyndwr‘s travel companion quest, you uncover an entirely new area with secret grimoires, harpies, and skeletons. As you climb this mighty mountain, you can spot a Cyclops fighting with a Drake to your left.

Once the Cyclops is tragically beaten to a pulp, you can show yourself as this Drake’s next foe. There are ballistas all over the area, but I haven’t found them too useful. As this is the toughest Drake in Vermund, don’t attempt this battle before reaching level 35.

All Drakes in Battahl in Dragon’s Dogma 2

One Lesser Dragon, three Drakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Dragon’s Breath Tower

Near the Oracle in the Battahl Forest

North of the Volcanic Island

South of the Volcanic Island

Battahl Forest Drake

Near the Oracle and Trickster vocation maister‘s location in Battahl, you can find a Drake in Battahl. If you decide to tackle this fight, make sure you’re over level 40 and avoid going out at night. During this time of the day, you can get surrounded by skeletons and even a Dullahan, making an already difficult fight ten times harder for you.

Dragon’s Breath Tower Lesser Dragon

As part of A New Godsway quest, you journey to defeat a Lesser Dragon in an area in the southwest corner of the map called Wyrmsblood Forest.

Reaching this area is already a challenge. It’s an uphill climb with constant bandit ambushes, Trolls, wolves, and Harpies. You might have tangled with Medusa at the bottom of the mountain, so pace yourself up high. Rest at each camp and gear up before tackling this Lesser Dragon in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

North Volcanic Island Drake

As you cross the massive broken bridge to reach the Volcanic Islands, you can find a Drake on the northeast shore of this area. This scaly guy is northeast of the settlement where you meet Menella for A Candle in the Storm.

South Volcanic Island Drake

South of the Excavation site in the Volcanic Island lies an area with lava where you can find the toughest enemies in the game, including a Drake in the southeast corner of a magma-free valley.

Again, this is one of the strongest Drakes in Dragon’s Dogma 2, so prepare accordingly.

