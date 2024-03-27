Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to romance Glyndwr in DD2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 contains a wide array of romance options, with almost every character eligible, like Glyndwr, an elven archer who you can meet early on in the game.

Recommended Videos

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, the story certainly points out many potential romantic partners. Ulrika is the first major romance option you come across, although there are plenty more NPCs in Vernworth that you can also earn Affinity with.

Like with many other major romance options, you need to complete Glyndwr’s short questline before getting closer to him. Whether you’re trying to complete the quest chain or finally romance the elven archer, here’s everything that you need to know about Glyndwr.

How to complete Glyndwr’s quest chain in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You can find Glyndwr in Vernworth, but he will eventually retreat to his more permanent residence, Sacred Arbor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can begin Glyndwr’s quest chain by meeting him in the capital city of Vernworth. He will be standing outside of the armory in the Merchant’s Square in Vernworth, which can be reached shortly after you visit Melve at the beginning of the game.

Interacting with Glyndwr starts the Gift of the Bow quest. To complete it, you need to speak with Bjorn, the blacksmith, who is only a few inches away, purchase a human-made bow, and gift it to Glyndwr. From here, switch to the Archer vocation and meet him in Sacred Arbor to help him train with his new bow.

You can complete Glyndwr’s first quest by purchasing a human-made bow from Bjorn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you’ve had your lesson with Glyndwr, you can find him again in Vernworth once again in the Merchant’s Square. Speaking to the elf again will prompt you with A Trial of Archery side quest. Glyndwr tells you that his sister has been captured by a nearby ogre and needs you to be saved. This is a timed quest, but it’s unclear if allowing Glyndwr’s sister to die locks you out of his romance option. it’s best not to test this out and instead try to save his sister in a timely manner.

How to romance Glyndwr in Dragon’s Dogma 2

To romance Glyndwr in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you need to max out your Affinity level with him. The best way to do this is to give Glyndwr gemstones and wine. If you go into the History tab and scroll down to Glyndwr’s character sheet, you’ll see his favored gifted items should be beautiful and fancy. Although there certainly are plenty of other items that may fit this description, I’ve had the best luck with gemstones so far.

I also recommend getting a home in Vernworth. Characters you have a high Affinity with will occasionally appear outside your home. If you’ve completed Glyndwr’s initial quest chain, then the elf will accompany you on short walks that end in a massive Affinity boost. If you want to make Glyndwr your beloved, then you need to speak with him before going into The Guardian Gigantus quest. After this, your romance with Glyndwr is set.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more