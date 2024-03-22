Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Readvent of Calamity: How to find Ulrika in DD2

She's far away from Melve.
Published: Mar 22, 2024 05:55 am
Ulrika is a major NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2 who plays an important role in a few main and side quests. When you return to Melve after visiting earlier, you’re tasked with finding Ulrika, which is no easy job.

Melve is the first village in Dragon’s Dogma 2 you encounter. It’s attacked by a dragon two times in just a few days. After the second time, you get a quest called Readvent of Calamity that tasks you with finding Ulrika.

Where to find Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ulrika's conversation in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Am I interrupting? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you protect the village from the dragon, you’ll be able to enter Ulrika’s house. You’ll find her quarreling with Martin, a servant of the crown, who accuses her of failing her duty as acting chief of Melve. After a heated conversation, Ulrika invites you to spend the night in her house, though she’ll be gone next morning, with the whole town looking for her. She’s not easy to find.

To find Ulrika, you need to travel all the way south to Harve’s Village. Once you do, a conversation between her and the townsfolk commences, with people talking about how some villagers were kidnapped and taken to Stormwind Cave. You should aid her, but be careful, as the Dungeon is filled with Saurians.

Ulrika's conversation in Dragon's Dogma 2.
She’s the new boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you wipe all enemies and rescue the villagers, you will have to escort them back outside, after which another conversation will start. You find out how Ulrika’s goodwill and care tempted the people of Harve’s Village to name her the new chief of the town. She accepts the new duty, and you’ll be able to return to Melve and report to Lennart that Ulrika’s safe and sound, which ends the quest.

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.