Drake spitting fire in DD2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 patch notes

Dragonsplague be gone.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 04:26 pm

If you’ve been worried about dealing with the Dragonsplague during your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthroughs, then the latest update from Capcom might be of heavy interest to you.

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be getting some big changes to specific systems in the game, including the way that you identify those infected with Dragonsplague, along with the frequency in which the disease is caught by Pawns. There are also some changes to AI behavior and dialogue that should ensure your experience is unbroken by wacky interactions and bugged Pawn behavior.

Here are all of the patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s April 25 update.

April 25 update patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Arisen talking with Sphinx in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Protect your Pawns from Dragonsplague. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’ve been pulling out your hair with how your Pawns act around you or you’ve already had an infected Pawn turn into a shadow dragon and destroy a city, this new patch should have plenty of fixes that will make your gameplay experience much more enjoyable from an efficiency and immersion standpoint.

Here are the patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s latest update on Thursday, April 25:

  • Reduced infection frequency of Dragonsplague.
  • More noticeable signs of infected Pawns with Dragonsplague.
    • For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable
  • Players can zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen and shops.
  • Fixed minimap issues and implementing adjustments.
  • Opened treasure chests won’t be displayed on the minimap.
  • Adjustments to Pawn behavior and dialogue. 
  • Fixed issue where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns.
  • Fixed issue where Pawns wouldn’t guide after offering.
  • Pawns are less likely to fall off cliffs.
  • Reduced frequency of some Pawn dialogue.
  • Improved Pawn lines to better match circumstances.
  • Fixed issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.
  • Fixed issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.
  • Pawns are more likely to aid Arisen if they’re commanded to help while being held by enemies.
  • Reduced frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.
  • Fixed issue where escort quests are failed when accessing Character Edit or other situations.
  • Fixed issue where players could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.
  • Fixed certain crashes and freezes.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most annoying viral plague is getting long-awaited changes
Blue glow coming for a stone in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most annoying viral plague is getting long-awaited changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Drake locations
Drake spitting fire in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Drake locations
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Regentkin’s Resolve quest guide
The Regentkin Sven, standing proudly in his room in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Regentkin’s Resolve quest guide
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most annoying viral plague is getting long-awaited changes
Blue glow coming for a stone in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s most annoying viral plague is getting long-awaited changes
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 21, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Drake locations
Drake spitting fire in DD2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: All Drake locations
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado Apr 19, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Regentkin’s Resolve quest guide
The Regentkin Sven, standing proudly in his room in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: The Regentkin’s Resolve quest guide
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 11, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.