Dragon’s Dogma 2 April 25 patch notes

If you’ve been worried about dealing with the Dragonsplague during your Dragon’s Dogma 2 playthroughs, then the latest update from Capcom might be of heavy interest to you.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be getting some big changes to specific systems in the game, including the way that you identify those infected with Dragonsplague, along with the frequency in which the disease is caught by Pawns. There are also some changes to AI behavior and dialogue that should ensure your experience is unbroken by wacky interactions and bugged Pawn behavior.

Here are all of the patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s April 25 update.

April 25 update patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2

Protect your Pawns from Dragonsplague. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’ve been pulling out your hair with how your Pawns act around you or you’ve already had an infected Pawn turn into a shadow dragon and destroy a city, this new patch should have plenty of fixes that will make your gameplay experience much more enjoyable from an efficiency and immersion standpoint.

Here are the patch notes for Dragon’s Dogma 2’s latest update on Thursday, April 25:

Reduced infection frequency of Dragonsplague.

More noticeable signs of infected Pawns with Dragonsplague. For example, when infected, glowing eyes will be more noticeable

Players can zoom in on the faces of the Arisen and Pawns in the status screen and shops.

Fixed minimap issues and implementing adjustments.

Opened treasure chests won’t be displayed on the minimap.

Adjustments to Pawn behavior and dialogue.

Fixed issue where occasionally the player couldn’t high five Pawns.

Fixed issue where Pawns wouldn’t guide after offering.

Pawns are less likely to fall off cliffs.

Reduced frequency of some Pawn dialogue.

Improved Pawn lines to better match circumstances.

Fixed issues where Pawns stop speaking outside of combat.

Fixed issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.

Pawns are more likely to aid Arisen if they’re commanded to help while being held by enemies.

Reduced frequency of Pawns offering to be hired by the player while in the field.

Fixed issue where escort quests are failed when accessing Character Edit or other situations.

Fixed issue where players could be jailed when fighting monsters in town.

Fixed certain crashes and freezes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

