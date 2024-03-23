Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to romance Ulrika in DD2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, you will quickly become acquainted with several characters. While you’ll form platonic relationships with many of these characters, you can also romance a handful of them. One of these characters is Ulrika, whom you meet early in the game.

If you’re wondering how to romance her, look no further. This guide will show you what you must do to romance Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to find Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Ulrika can be found again at Harve Village. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ulrika is a very important NPC that the Arisen meets early on. She’s the Archer who helped drive off the red dragon that took their heart. You’ll reunite with her again in the town Melve, where you’ll help her and a bunch of other NPC fighters repel a dragon. Following this, Ulrika flees Melve at night because she suspects she will be arrested as part of a ploy to falsely accuse her of certain deeds.

When she leaves Melve, the Arisen will be tasked to find her as part of the Readvent of Calamity quest. You won’t be told where to find her, so doing this will be tricky. Lucky for you, she isn’t that far away, as she can be found in the neighboring town of Harve.

One of the easiest ways to get to Harve is from Venworth. Head northwest from Venworth and take the large bridge to the right side of the map. After hitting the bridge, head west towards a cave called “Trevo Mine.” Head south from there, and you’ll find yourself in Harve village.

If this is your first time in the village, a quest called Scaly Invaders will be triggered. In this quest, you’ll have to fight off a bunch of lizardmen. Doing so won’t be hard, however, especially if you have a decent party.

How to romance Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Completing every quest will grant you a reward with Ulrika. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve done that, you can find Ulrika in the middle of the town. Interact with her, and she will tell you she cannot return to Melve until the dragon is found. After talking to her, the game will then inform you that you’ll have to return to the village later to progress the quest.

You can either go do another quest in the meantime, rest at an inn, or simply sit on a nearby bench and doze off a couple times to pass the day. Return to Harve, and a new quest called Trouble on the Cape will begin. In this quest, you’ll help Ulrika and a group of villagers rescue a prisoner from lizardmen in Stormwind Cave by escorting them and defeating monsters along the way.

Once you complete the quest, Ulrika will become Harve’s new leader. Go back to Harve and sleep on a bench until nightfall. After doing this, you’ll begin the Home Is Where the Hearth Is quest. This quest is simple: All you need to do is find Ulrika at the docks at night and talk to her. A cutscene will then trigger, and she and the Arisen will share an intimate moment.

Ulrika favorite gifts in Dragon’s Dogma 2

While these quests help build affinity between you and Ulrika, you can also give her gifts to ensure you’re able to properly romance her. Ulrika likes Adorable and Beautiful items, so giving her items like a bouquet of flowers will go a long way to romancing her.

