How to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There is romance to be found in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Wilhelmina will be the apple of the eye for many players. If you want to know how to get on the right side of her, read on.

Recommended Videos

While Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s romance moments are not as intense as those of Baldur’s Gate 3, or as raunchy, there is still action beneath the sheets, and Wilhelmina is one of the characters your character can bed.

Earning her affection requires completing a specific quest, however, and we’ve got the walkthrough you need right here.

How to start Wilhelmina’s quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Peekaboo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After meeting Wilhelmina during the Unsettling Encounter quest, you are given a Mymecoleon Card as a reward. This is used to enter the Rose Chateau located near the entrance to Vernworth Castle.

Wilhelmina can be found on the first floor through the large doorway at the end of the corridor in the room with a balcony. She will either be waiting on the balcony or in the room itself. When speaking to her, you get a few lines of dialogue.

Gift Wilhelmina a bunch of flowers by pressing the “Gift” button during dialogue and provide a gift that she approves of. A Bunch of Flowers is the gift I used.

Return to the Rose Chateau on another day and you will be informed that Wilhelmina is busy with a client. Head into her room and turn right at the end of the bed. Look on the right-hand side wall for an interact prompt on a picture, which is a peephole to the next room.

Watch the resulting cutscene to learn Allard wants Wilhelmina as his personal courtesan, which she rejects, and she informs you she is there to kill him. Offer your assistance and you are given three days to provide evidence.

How to complete Every Rose Has Its Thorn quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Quick grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Find Allard’s Estate next door to the Rose Chateau. There is a guard stationed outside and one in the room with Allard. You can just rush in and grab what you need, however, though I did have to kill the guard inside—but only because I didn’t know where to look. You won’t have that problem.

Rather than entering through the front door, use the side door on the left of the house. Head upstairs and into the room directly opposite, where Allard and a guard are waiting. Ignore them.

Instead, look for a picture above a small desk on the left-hand side of the room and use the interact prompt on the photo. A murder report drops from behind the painting. Deliver this to Wilhelmina, and choose to continue aiding her when she asks.

Follow Wilhelmina to the sideroom and grab Allard before he escapes. Watch the resulting cutscene to learn why Wilhelmina wants to kill Allard, a task she successfully completes. Escape through the window by jumping off the broken balcony ledge.

Wait another day and return to the Rose Chateau to meet Wilhelmina. She thanks you for your assistance, and a romance cutscene begins before she bids farewell.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more