Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find the Rose Chateau in DD2

There are many locations to visit in Dragon’s Dogma 2 but few are as exclusive as the Rose Chateau. If you want to know how to get inside, we’ve got the answer.

Recommended Videos

The Rose Chateau in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can give your character a bit of company through the long, cold nights, and you can earn an achievement or trophy for visiting the location for the first time.

Fortunately, the Rose Chateau isn’t too difficult to find, but there are some requirements you have to meet first before you can enter. We’ve got all the details you need here.

Where to find the Rose Chateau in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Life of luxury. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rose Chateau is in Vernworth, specifically in the Noble Quarter. You can see it on the map marked with a rosebud, and it’s located near the entrance to Vernworth Castle.

Before you can enter the Rose Chateau, however, you need a Myrmecoleon Card. In my experience, there’s only one way to get your hands on this item—though fortunately, it’s a relatively straightforward task.

You get a Mymecoleon Card for completing the Unsettling Encounter quest. After sneaking into the castle once again and escaping through the window, you meet Wilhemina, and she will save you from nosey guards.

Wilhemina will hand you a Myrmecoleon Card and you can now enter the Rose Chateau as you please. If you want to meet Wilhemina again, head up to the first floor, turn around at the top of the steps, and head through the large doorway at the end of the corridor.

Wilhemina will either be inside the large room or standing on the balcony. You cannot pay for a night of her company, however, but you can give her gifts. In case you were wondering, she doesn’t like rotten spuds.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more