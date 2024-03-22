Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Dragon’s Dogma 2 sends you on an exciting adventure across a vast world full of surprises and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way.

Whether you’re following the main story in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or setting out on your own adventure to do side quests, there are many rewards to find—some of which unlock trophies and achievements alongside in-game goodies.

If you want to see all of the trophies and achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can do so here. Perhaps it will help you decide on your next adventure.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies and achievements

Pick your battles.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore The True Arisen Obtain all other trophies Platinum 150G First Taste of Freedom Escape the bonds of slavery Bronze 10G Arisen Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge Bronze 10G Seat of the Proxy Arrived in Vernworth Bronze 10G Across the Border Passed through the gate at the border Bronze 10G Dragon’s Dogma 2 Witnessed the unmoored world Bronze 10G Peace Became Sovran of Vernworth Bronze 10G I, Talos Helped the gigantus walk again Bronze 10G Versatile Changed your Vocation Bronze 10G Duo Destinies Changed your Vocation to Mystic Spearhand Bronze 10G Trickster of the Trade Changed your Vocation to Trickster Bronze 10G Arrows and Incantations Changed your Vocation to Magick Archer Bronze 10G Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades Changed your Vocation to Warfarer Bronze 10G An In-Tents Adventure Went Camping Bronze 10G A House? Is this Economy? Purchased a dwelling of your own Bronze 10G One Speed Only Board an Oxcart Bronze 10G The Savior Use a Wakestone to restore the dead to life Bronze 10G Just a Stone’s Throw Away Use a Ferrystone Bronze 10G A Badge of Honor Acquire a Pawn Badge Bronze 10G Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye Defeat Gigantus in a short span of time Bronze 15G Off With Its Head! Decapitate a Medusa Bronze 15G The Specialist Reach maximum rank in a Vocation Bronze 10G A Pawn of Many Talents Teach your Pawn a Specialization Bronze 10G Wish upon the Rift Set a Pawn Quest Bronze 10G Myrmecoleon Delights Entered the Rose Chateau Bronze 10G The Collector Collect 80 Seeker’s Tokens Bronze 15G The Philanthropist Earn the affection of 50 people Bronze 10G Affinity and Beyond Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum Bronze 10G Dragon Forged Strengthen a weapon in Wyrmfire Bronze 10G This’ll Cure What Ails Ye Soak in the Hot Spring Bronze 10G Cyclops Abridged Cross a Cyclopean Bridge Bronze 15G Harpy Joyride Summon a Harpy, grab hold, and take flight Bronze 10G Quit Playing Dead Revive two Pawns simultaneously Bronze 10G Dragon’s Dogma Obtain Dragon’s Dogma Bronze 10G The Barbecue-Maister Grill every type of meat during the night and day Bronze 10G Nobles’ Night Out Attend a Palace Masquerade in formal raiment Bronze 10G Thought I’d Lost You Restore the dead to life at a Morgue or Charnel House Bronze 10G Before Dawn Breaks Defeat a Headless Horseman Bronze 15G The Tourist Discover 50 locations Bronze 10G Are We There Yet? Board the Phantom Oxcart Bronze 10G The Regriffining Take flight on a Griffin wing a second time Bronze 10G Back Where It All Began Return to Agamen Volcanic Island Bronze 10G Plenty Arisen to Go Round Witness a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers Bronze 10G Roost of the Dragon Reach Dragonsbreath Tower Bronze 10G Hope You Bought a Lantern Reach Drabnir’s Grotto Bronze 10G To the Victor Go the Spoils Reclaim your items from the scavenger who stole them Bronze 10G I’m In Use illicit means to pass through the gate at the border Bronze 15G Closure Experience the end of the cycle Silver 30G The Guardian Led the people to safety in the Unmoored World Silver 30G The Hero Overcome the trials of the Unmoored World Silver 30G An Eye for an Eye Petrify a Medusa Silver 30G Getting a Head Acquire a preserved Medusa head Silver 30G Reaper’s Scorn Accomplish a miracle for several people at once Silver 30G Full Marks Find a solution to every conundrum posed by the Goddess of Riddles Gold 90G Master of the Maisters Acquire every Maister’s Teachings Gold 90G

