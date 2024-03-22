Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Bragging rights.
Josh Challies
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:38 am
A dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2
Dragon’s Dogma 2 sends you on an exciting adventure across a vast world full of surprises and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way.

Whether you’re following the main story in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or setting out on your own adventure to do side quests, there are many rewards to find—some of which unlock trophies and achievements alongside in-game goodies.

If you want to see all of the trophies and achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can do so here. Perhaps it will help you decide on your next adventure.

All Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies and achievements

A cutscene showing a Dragon looking at a character in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
The True ArisenObtain all other trophiesPlatinum150G
First Taste of FreedomEscape the bonds of slaveryBronze10G
ArisenRegained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s chargeBronze10G
Seat of the ProxyArrived in VernworthBronze10G
Across the BorderPassed through the gate at the borderBronze10G
Dragon’s Dogma 2Witnessed the unmoored worldBronze10G
PeaceBecame Sovran of VernworthBronze10G
I, TalosHelped the gigantus walk againBronze10G
VersatileChanged your VocationBronze10G
Duo DestiniesChanged your Vocation to Mystic SpearhandBronze10G
Trickster of the TradeChanged your Vocation to TricksterBronze10G
Arrows and IncantationsChanged your Vocation to Magick ArcherBronze10G
Jack of All Trades, Master of… All TradesChanged your Vocation to WarfarerBronze10G
An In-Tents AdventureWent CampingBronze10G
A House? Is this Economy?Purchased a dwelling of your ownBronze10G
One Speed OnlyBoard an OxcartBronze10G
The SaviorUse a Wakestone to restore the dead to lifeBronze10G
Just a Stone’s Throw AwayUse a FerrystoneBronze10G
A Badge of HonorAcquire a Pawn BadgeBronze10G
Gigantus, I Hardly Knew YeDefeat Gigantus in a short span of timeBronze15G
Off With Its Head!Decapitate a MedusaBronze15G
The SpecialistReach maximum rank in a VocationBronze10G
A Pawn of Many TalentsTeach your Pawn a SpecializationBronze10G
Wish upon the RiftSet a Pawn QuestBronze10G
Myrmecoleon DelightsEntered the Rose ChateauBronze10G
The CollectorCollect 80 Seeker’s TokensBronze15G
The PhilanthropistEarn the affection of 50 peopleBronze10G
Affinity and BeyondRaised a person’s affinity to the maximumBronze10G
Dragon ForgedStrengthen a weapon in WyrmfireBronze10G
This’ll Cure What Ails YeSoak in the Hot SpringBronze10G
Cyclops AbridgedCross a Cyclopean BridgeBronze15G
Harpy JoyrideSummon a Harpy, grab hold, and take flightBronze10G
Quit Playing DeadRevive two Pawns simultaneouslyBronze10G
Dragon’s DogmaObtain Dragon’s DogmaBronze10G
The Barbecue-MaisterGrill every type of meat during the night and dayBronze10G
Nobles’ Night OutAttend a Palace Masquerade in formal raimentBronze10G
Thought I’d Lost YouRestore the dead to life at a Morgue or Charnel HouseBronze10G
Before Dawn BreaksDefeat a Headless HorsemanBronze15G
The TouristDiscover 50 locationsBronze10G
Are We There Yet?Board the Phantom OxcartBronze10G
The RegriffiningTake flight on a Griffin wing a second timeBronze10G
Back Where It All BeganReturn to Agamen Volcanic IslandBronze10G
Plenty Arisen to Go RoundWitness a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirersBronze10G
Roost of the DragonReach Dragonsbreath TowerBronze10G
Hope You Bought a LanternReach Drabnir’s GrottoBronze10G
To the Victor Go the SpoilsReclaim your items from the scavenger who stole themBronze10G
I’m InUse illicit means to pass through the gate at the borderBronze15G
ClosureExperience the end of the cycleSilver30G
The GuardianLed the people to safety in the Unmoored WorldSilver30G
The HeroOvercome the trials of the Unmoored WorldSilver30G
An Eye for an EyePetrify a MedusaSilver30G
Getting a HeadAcquire a preserved Medusa headSilver30G
Reaper’s ScornAccomplish a miracle for several people at onceSilver30G
Full MarksFind a solution to every conundrum posed by the Goddess of RiddlesGold90G
Master of the MaistersAcquire every Maister’s TeachingsGold90G
