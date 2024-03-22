Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Dragon’s Dogma 2 sends you on an exciting adventure across a vast world full of surprises and there are plenty of trophies and achievements to earn along the way.
Whether you’re following the main story in Dragon’s Dogma 2 or setting out on your own adventure to do side quests, there are many rewards to find—some of which unlock trophies and achievements alongside in-game goodies.
If you want to see all of the trophies and achievements in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can do so here. Perhaps it will help you decide on your next adventure.
All Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies and achievements
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|The True Arisen
|Obtain all other trophies
|Platinum
|150G
|First Taste of Freedom
|Escape the bonds of slavery
|Bronze
|10G
|Arisen
|Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge
|Bronze
|10G
|Seat of the Proxy
|Arrived in Vernworth
|Bronze
|10G
|Across the Border
|Passed through the gate at the border
|Bronze
|10G
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Witnessed the unmoored world
|Bronze
|10G
|Peace
|Became Sovran of Vernworth
|Bronze
|10G
|I, Talos
|Helped the gigantus walk again
|Bronze
|10G
|Versatile
|Changed your Vocation
|Bronze
|10G
|Duo Destinies
|Changed your Vocation to Mystic Spearhand
|Bronze
|10G
|Trickster of the Trade
|Changed your Vocation to Trickster
|Bronze
|10G
|Arrows and Incantations
|Changed your Vocation to Magick Archer
|Bronze
|10G
|Jack of All Trades, Master of… All Trades
|Changed your Vocation to Warfarer
|Bronze
|10G
|An In-Tents Adventure
|Went Camping
|Bronze
|10G
|A House? Is this Economy?
|Purchased a dwelling of your own
|Bronze
|10G
|One Speed Only
|Board an Oxcart
|Bronze
|10G
|The Savior
|Use a Wakestone to restore the dead to life
|Bronze
|10G
|Just a Stone’s Throw Away
|Use a Ferrystone
|Bronze
|10G
|A Badge of Honor
|Acquire a Pawn Badge
|Bronze
|10G
|Gigantus, I Hardly Knew Ye
|Defeat Gigantus in a short span of time
|Bronze
|15G
|Off With Its Head!
|Decapitate a Medusa
|Bronze
|15G
|The Specialist
|Reach maximum rank in a Vocation
|Bronze
|10G
|A Pawn of Many Talents
|Teach your Pawn a Specialization
|Bronze
|10G
|Wish upon the Rift
|Set a Pawn Quest
|Bronze
|10G
|Myrmecoleon Delights
|Entered the Rose Chateau
|Bronze
|10G
|The Collector
|Collect 80 Seeker’s Tokens
|Bronze
|15G
|The Philanthropist
|Earn the affection of 50 people
|Bronze
|10G
|Affinity and Beyond
|Raised a person’s affinity to the maximum
|Bronze
|10G
|Dragon Forged
|Strengthen a weapon in Wyrmfire
|Bronze
|10G
|This’ll Cure What Ails Ye
|Soak in the Hot Spring
|Bronze
|10G
|Cyclops Abridged
|Cross a Cyclopean Bridge
|Bronze
|15G
|Harpy Joyride
|Summon a Harpy, grab hold, and take flight
|Bronze
|10G
|Quit Playing Dead
|Revive two Pawns simultaneously
|Bronze
|10G
|Dragon’s Dogma
|Obtain Dragon’s Dogma
|Bronze
|10G
|The Barbecue-Maister
|Grill every type of meat during the night and day
|Bronze
|10G
|Nobles’ Night Out
|Attend a Palace Masquerade in formal raiment
|Bronze
|10G
|Thought I’d Lost You
|Restore the dead to life at a Morgue or Charnel House
|Bronze
|10G
|Before Dawn Breaks
|Defeat a Headless Horseman
|Bronze
|15G
|The Tourist
|Discover 50 locations
|Bronze
|10G
|Are We There Yet?
|Board the Phantom Oxcart
|Bronze
|10G
|The Regriffining
|Take flight on a Griffin wing a second time
|Bronze
|10G
|Back Where It All Began
|Return to Agamen Volcanic Island
|Bronze
|10G
|Plenty Arisen to Go Round
|Witness a brawl break out in your dwelling among your admirers
|Bronze
|10G
|Roost of the Dragon
|Reach Dragonsbreath Tower
|Bronze
|10G
|Hope You Bought a Lantern
|Reach Drabnir’s Grotto
|Bronze
|10G
|To the Victor Go the Spoils
|Reclaim your items from the scavenger who stole them
|Bronze
|10G
|I’m In
|Use illicit means to pass through the gate at the border
|Bronze
|15G
|Closure
|Experience the end of the cycle
|Silver
|30G
|The Guardian
|Led the people to safety in the Unmoored World
|Silver
|30G
|The Hero
|Overcome the trials of the Unmoored World
|Silver
|30G
|An Eye for an Eye
|Petrify a Medusa
|Silver
|30G
|Getting a Head
|Acquire a preserved Medusa head
|Silver
|30G
|Reaper’s Scorn
|Accomplish a miracle for several people at once
|Silver
|30G
|Full Marks
|Find a solution to every conundrum posed by the Goddess of Riddles
|Gold
|90G
|Master of the Maisters
|Acquire every Maister’s Teachings
|Gold
|90G
