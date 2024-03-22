Category:
Dragon's Dogma

How to unlock Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

They're essential for upgrading your Pawns.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:36 am
A couple of archers and a mage are looking at a giant bird in the sky in Dragon's Dogma 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are several ways to improve your Arisen and your Pawn, like unlocking Specializations.

Recommended Videos

Throughout your journey, you’ll pick up different Core Skills, Abilities, Augments, and gear for your characters. Unlike many other open-world games, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s also essential to upgrade your main Pawn. These loyal companions have a unique feature called Specializations.

What are Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

A screenshot of the Characters menu in Dragon's Dogma 2.
You can check out your Pawn’s current Specialization in the Status menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are special skills for your main Pawns that give them additional abilities. For example, one of the first acquirable Specializations, called Chirurgeon, gives your Pawn the initiative to use curatives on the Arisen and other allies.

There is a catch, though. Each Pawn may have only one Specialization equipped, so choose carefully.

How to get Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Contrary to many other abilities and items in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Specializations are uniquely unlocked by completing certain quests for NPCs.

Marketplace in Vensworth in Dragon's Dogma 2.
The grandfather is one of the NPCs in the center of Vensworth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, we’ve only unlocked one: Chirurgeon, which we got for completing the Medicament Predicament quest. Begin the quest by talking to a little girl named Flora in the starting location, who’s collecting items to become an apothecary. If you help her by delivering Fruit Roborant, her grandfather, who you’ll find in Vensworth’s marketplace, awards you with the Chirurgeon Specialization.

We’re certain there are numerous other Specializations available to unlock, but we’ve yet to stumble upon them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to make Pawns shut up in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The player pawn staring at the player character in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to make Pawns shut up in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to repair broken bridges in DD2
underground bridge dragons dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to repair broken bridges in DD2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to change time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2
sitting down waiting for time to pass in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to change time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Pawns shut up in Dragon’s Dogma 2
The player pawn staring at the player character in Dragon's Dogma 2.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to make Pawns shut up in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to repair broken bridges in DD2
underground bridge dragons dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to repair broken bridges in DD2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to change time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2
sitting down waiting for time to pass in dragon's dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to change time of day in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Adam Newell Adam Newell Mar 22, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.