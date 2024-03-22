How to unlock Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are several ways to improve your Arisen and your Pawn, like unlocking Specializations.

Throughout your journey, you’ll pick up different Core Skills, Abilities, Augments, and gear for your characters. Unlike many other open-world games, in Dragon’s Dogma 2, it’s also essential to upgrade your main Pawn. These loyal companions have a unique feature called Specializations.

What are Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

You can check out your Pawn’s current Specialization in the Status menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are special skills for your main Pawns that give them additional abilities. For example, one of the first acquirable Specializations, called Chirurgeon, gives your Pawn the initiative to use curatives on the Arisen and other allies.

There is a catch, though. Each Pawn may have only one Specialization equipped, so choose carefully.

How to get Specializations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Contrary to many other abilities and items in Dragon’s Dogma 2, Specializations are uniquely unlocked by completing certain quests for NPCs.

The grandfather is one of the NPCs in the center of Vensworth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, we’ve only unlocked one: Chirurgeon, which we got for completing the Medicament Predicament quest. Begin the quest by talking to a little girl named Flora in the starting location, who’s collecting items to become an apothecary. If you help her by delivering Fruit Roborant, her grandfather, who you’ll find in Vensworth’s marketplace, awards you with the Chirurgeon Specialization.

We’re certain there are numerous other Specializations available to unlock, but we’ve yet to stumble upon them.

