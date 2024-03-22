Category:
Dragon's Dogma

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Medicament Predicament: How to get Fruit Roborant

Off the beaten trail.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 03:21 am
Two characters in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood at Venworth Gate.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a bunch of side quests that can pop up out of nowhere, with the Medicament Predicament being one of the earliest ones you can come across.

The quest introduces you to the crafting mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is pivotal to curing ailments and crafting items for future missions and rewards you with a decent amount of EXP. If you were stuck in figuring out what to do, like me, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s how to complete the Medicament Predicament in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to find or craft Fruit Roborant

When entering Melve in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can head to the Runne’s Apothecary to find a small girl who instantly starts talking to you—whether you want her to or not. She asks for a form of medicine known as Fruit Roborant.

A simple quest… at first. You are supposed to combine a series of items in your inventory to create the Fruit Roborant. These items are Morningtide, a plant found on any path you come across, with Dried Fruit which you can get by combining two different fruits.

If you are like me, however, and have no idea what you are doing, there is another way to get the item without doing any crafting whatsoever.

goblin chest fruit robotrant dd2
Unorthodox methods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you head north of Melve, a path splits left and right. If you take the right path and head East, a winding path takes you across different Goblin encounters. One of these, located inside two cliffsides, has a pair of Goblins protecting a chest above.

After clearing out the Goblins, open the chest. It’ll house a Fruit Roborant without the need to craft one. Returning this item to the girl completes the quest and gives you some EXP, so long as you don’t accidentally use it first.

Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Thief weapon skills
A Thief in Dragon's Dogma 2
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Best Thief weapon skills
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 22, 2024
Read Article How to get Whitecobble in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Dragon's Dogma 2 Nesting Troubles quest location
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
How to get Whitecobble in Dragon’s Dogma 2
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to restore the dead at a Morgue or Charnel house
A player in Dragon's Dogma 2 stood outside a Morgue.
Category: Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon’s Dogma 2: How to restore the dead at a Morgue or Charnel house
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 22, 2024
Adam Newell
