How to set a Pawn quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Settings Pawn quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a great way to get items from other players, get more knowledge from your Pawn, or simply get some thumbs up for them to climb up the online rankings. Here’s how you can set up new Pawn quests.

How to give a quest to your Pawn in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Riftstones are the place to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can set a Pawn quest by interacting with a Riftstone or when your Pawn comes back from the rift after you rest. You need to specify the task for the other player—what they need to do while your Pawn is in their party—and the reward you will give them for completing it. For example, the initial Pawn quest is usually “Travel together for a day and night,” with a Wakestone Shard as a reward. So, by simply traveling with a Pawn you hired, the player with that Pawn will automatically get a Wakestone Shard. Here’s the step-by-step for setting quests up.

Interact with a Riftstone twice or rest at an inn. Choose Set a Pawn Quest from the options. Under Request for Other Player, choose either to Earn a Pawn Badge or Acquire Item. Pick the Badge or Item and the quantity from your inventory. For Reward for Other Player, choose between Gold or Items. Decide on the amount of Gold you’re willing to offer, or select the items and their quantities to give upon quest completion. Hit Confirm. Continue playing as usual and wait until you rest again to get updates from your Pawn about the quest.

You’ll know your Pawn’s Quest is complete when they return from the Rift after you rest. That’s when they tell you if their temporary master completed it and give you the item or badge you requested if they did. So, these quests are for other Dragon’s Dogma 2 online players to complete when they hire your main Pawn. They can decide to take on the quest or ignore it, though.

The main rule when setting a Pawn Quest is that you can only request and offer what you already have. For instance, you can only ask for a Ferrystone if you have one in your inventory. Similarly, if you want to offer 10,000 G to anyone who gives your Pawn a Ferrystone, you need to have at least 10,000 G available, and you will lose that gold when someone fulfills the quest. If you offer an item instead, like a Golden Beetle, that item is removed from your inventory once the quest is complete.

If other players are not completing your Pawn Quest, you can replace it through the same process to make it more attractive. However, you will lose the unclaimed rewards from that previous quest if someone has completed it before you made the change. Also, you can only give quests to your main Pawn, since they’re the only one you actually own.

What is a Pawn quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Pawn Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 act as a trading system among players. If you need an item or want a specific badge for your Pawn, you can request help from other players online in return for gold or an item you have. This way, when they take your main Pawn into their game, they can complete your request, send your Pawn back with the item or badge, and receive your offered reward in return.

For instance, I’m a big fan of Ferrystones for fast traveling but find them too scarce. That’s why I’ve set up a quest with my main Pawn to receive Ferrystones, offering 10,000 G as a reward. Essentially, I’m offering other players 10,000 gold in exchange for Ferrystones. This makes Pawn Quests incredibly handy to get an item you otherwise would have to explore the game in detail to get.

